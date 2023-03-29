‘Democracy is a spirit': PM Modi addresses summit with Biden | Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed the US ‘Summit for Democracy’ at a leader-level plenary co-hosted by Joe Biden. During his address, PM Modi - who was the second speaker at the summit- hailed India's democracy and the “collective efforts of the citizens of India.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The Summit was also co-hosted by Costa Rica President Rodrigo Chaves Robles, Zambia President Hakainde Hichilema, the Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte, and South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Here are PM Modi's top quotes from the Summit:

The idea of elected leaders was a common feature in ancient India long before the rest of the world. There is much to say about the virtues of democracy, but let me say just this that India, despite many global challenges, is the fastest-growing major economy today. This, itself, is the best advertisement for democracy in the world. This, itself, says that DEMOCRACY CAN DELIVER! Democracy is not just a structure. It is also spirit. It is based on the belief that the needs and aspirations of every human being are equally important. Whether it is our effort to fight climate change, conserve water, or provide clean cooking fuel to everyone, every initiative is powered by the collective efforts of the citizens of India. Our Vaccine Maitri initiative shared millions of vaccines with the world. This was also guided by the spirits of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', that is One Earth, One Family, One Future. In India, our guiding philosophy is 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas', which is 'Striving together for an inclusive growth'!