 Despite economic turmoil, Pak military remains threat for us: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan
Despite economic turmoil, Pak military remains threat for us: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan

PTI |
Mar 16, 2024 01:17 PM IST

Despite economic turmoil, Pak military remains threat for us: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan

During an interaction at a conclave here, he also said that India has resources to "take care of our borders", especially disputed borders in the north, very well.

He said this in response to a question on some of the biggest security challenges for India in the 21st century.

"I think if you look at the armed forces, the biggest challenge would be mostly external . And they are of immediate concern. But then external challenge also unite a nation. We have seen it in Kargil, we have seen it in Galwan," Gen Chauhan said.

The interaction was on the subject of 'Vision National Security: The Challenges Before the Indian Military' during the India Today Conclave 2024.

"As far as the armed forces are concerned, our immediate challenge is the rise of China and the unsettled boundary problem. We have two neighbours, both adversarial to us. Both of them profess that their friendship is higher than the Himalayas and as deep as the oceans. And they are both nuclear capable," the CDS said.

But both of them are predictable actually and the Indian military knows that these are the kinds of threats, he said.

"What is unpredictable, and for us what the biggest challenge would be, is the way warfare is changing in future. And, because of this, we will have to introduce new weapon systems, technologies and tactics and strategies are going to change. And, probably organisation systems," Gen Chauhan said.

"This particular path of how to predict and what paths to take right now so that we are at the right place at the right time that I think is the biggest challenge for us," he added.

He was also asked if a "financially weaker Pakistan" continues to remain a threat.

"Pakistan may be in economic kind of turmoil and may be politically also slightly unstable, now they have a proper government. But militarily there has been no denting in its capabilities actually. And, we should.. give full marks to the adversary. That's a better way of looking at things, that is how I look at things," the CDS said.

"They retained their capabilities..., so, Pakistan remains a threat, you can't say that Pakistan armed forces will not remain a threat. Yes, there may be a challenge for them to fight a long war because of the current economic problems which they have. But they remain a threat for us," he added.

The remarks from the top general of the armed forces comes days after the Indian military conducted the mega exercise 'Bharat Shakti' at Pokhran near the international border, where it showcased the prowess of its indigenous defence equipment and platforms.

Gen Chauhan and other members of India's top military brass had also witnessed the exercise held in the field firing range located in the arid terrain of Pokhran in Jaisalmer district.

As far as the border is concerned, they are "reasonably well secured", the CDS said during the conclave.

"We have resources to take care of our borders, especially disputed borders in the north very well," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Despite economic turmoil, Pak military remains threat for us: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan
