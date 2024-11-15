Devendra Fadnavis slams Kanhaiya Kumar over remark on his wife: ‘Chullu bhar paani…

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said Congress' ‘troll army’s’ accusations against his wife are such that any civilised person would feel embarrassed. Maharashtra Deputy Minister Devendra Fadnavis addresses a public meeting for the state Assembly elections at Mukhed in Nanded. (Dev_Fadnavis-X)

“I also told my wife that we are in politics and patience is a virtue. We must remain calm. Lies don't last long. The truth may be troubled, but it cannot be defeated,” said Fadnavis told news agency ANI.

Fadnavis said those who create memes about his wife and write inappropriate comments should feel ashamed of their actions.

“Jis prakar ka vyavhaar inhone kiya hai. Jis prakar se meri patni ke memes banana, uske baare mein gandi gandi baatein likhna. Ye saari cheezein. Sharam aani chahiye. Chullu bhar paani mein doob marna chahiye. Arey, ladna hai to saamne se ladho. (The kind of behavior they (opposition leaders) have displayed, making memes about my wife and writing inappropriate things about her. These actions should make them reflect on their conduct. If you want to challenge, do it directly)” added Fadnavis.

Over the past five years, Devendra Fadnavis said, he and his wife have endured a lot. He alleged that opposition parties couldn’t find anything against him.

“From my hair to my nails, they investigated everything, but they found nothing. And when they couldn’t find anything, they resorted to personal attacks,” said the deputy chief minister.

His response came after Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar's remark that “the deputy CM's wife makes Instagram reels".

Taking a personal jibe at Fadnavis during a rally in Nagpur South West on Thursday, the Congress leader said common people would fight this “dharmyudh,” while the leaders' children would study abroad, far from all of this.

He further asked, “Or will we fight to protect 'dharma' while the deputy CM's wife makes Instagram reels?”

Earlier on Saturday, Fadnavis called for Hindu unity, urging voters to participate in what he described as a ‘vote dharmyudh’ to counter ‘vote jihad.’

He had claimed that “vote jihad” took place in the Lok Sabha polls, with members of a particular community deliberately withholding their votes from the BJP.

He further alleged that this voting pattern in Malegaon led to the Mahayuti's loss in the Dhule Lok Sabha seat.

On November 20, Maharashtra will witness an electoral battle between the ruling Mahayuti, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, led by Congress, Shiv Sena, and NCP.