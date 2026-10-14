DGCA bans MOBIKINS model power bank on flights after IndiGo fire incident

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has directed airlines to prevent passengers from carrying the MOBIKINS MK-PB-04 power bank on flights to, from and within India, citing potential safety risks following a recent fire incident on an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Chennai.

To be sure, the restriction specifically names the MOBIKINS MK-PB-04 model and does not announce a blanket ban on all power banks. (Hindustan Times/ Representative)

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In a circular dated September 29, the aviation regulator asked airlines and passengers to ensure that the specified power bank is not carried on any flight to, from or within India.

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To be sure, the restriction specifically names the MOBIKINS MK-PB-04 model and does not announce a blanket ban on all power banks.

“In view of the recent fire incident involving the MOBIKINS MK-PB-04 power bank, and considering the potential safety risks associated with it, the travelling public and airlines are hereby advised to ensure that the MOBIKINS MK-PB-04 power bank is not carried or transported on board the aircraft, whether as passenger baggage (including checked-in and cabin baggage) or as cargo, on any flight to, from, or within India,” the circular stated.

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{{^usCountry}} “Airlines are further advised to take appropriate measures to identify and prevent the carriage of the aforesaid power bank and to disseminate this safety advisory to the passengers through suitable communication channels,” it added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Airlines are further advised to take appropriate measures to identify and prevent the carriage of the aforesaid power bank and to disseminate this safety advisory to the passengers through suitable communication channels,” it added. {{/usCountry}}

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The circular issued by the regulator was signed by the Director General of Civil Aviation, Vir Vikram Yadav.

The most recent fire incident involving a power bank occurred on October 11, when an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Chennai had to be diverted to Hyderabad as a precaution after a power bank placed in the overhead bin caught fire mid-air.

The flight with 191 people on board landed safely at 3.15pm in Hyderabad. While there were no injuries, the aircraft had to be grounded for checks.

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IndiGo had to arrange for an alternative aircraft for the passengers. The passengers then took off for Chennai at around 5.45pm and landed at around 7.20pm.