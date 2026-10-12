IndiGo flight from Delhi to Chennai diverted to Hyderabad after power bank catches fire

An IndiGo flight carrying 191 people from Delhi to Chennai was diverted to Hyderabad on Sunday after a passenger’s power bank caught fire. The cabin crew doused the flames, and the pilots diverted the aircraft as part of the protocol, the airline said. The DGCA has advised airlines to keep power banks in hand baggage and prevent their use or charging during flights. (PTI)

Flight 6E 6115 landed safely at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport around 3.15 pm.

“IndiGo flight 6E 6115, operating from Delhi to Chennai on October 11, 2026, was diverted to Hyderabad after smoke was detected from a customer’s personal electronic device. The cabin crew responded promptly and the situation was brought under control. In line with established protocols, the pilots diverted the flight and landed safely at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad,” the airline said in a statement.

“Since the fire was already doused, no emergency or priority landing needed to be declared,” an airport official clarified.

IndiGo apologised for the inconvenience, offered refreshments and provided updates to passengers. The flight departed Hyderabad around 5.45 pm and was expected to reach Chennai at 7.10 pm.

Also read: Delhi-Chennai IndiGo flight diverted to Hyderabad after smoke detected from 'electronic device’

Earlier Power Bank Fires on IndiGo Flights The incident comes amid repeated power bank-related fires aboard IndiGo flights and a DGCA advisory on lithium battery risks.

In May, more than 200 people were evacuated from an IndiGo flight at Chandigarh airport after a passenger’s power bank caught fire moments after landing, triggering panic and an emergency response. Flight 6E-108 from Hyderabad had touched down and was taxiing towards the bay when the incident occurred. Six passengers were injured, with one passenger suffering a leg fracture.

In October last year, a passenger’s power bank caught fire aboard IndiGo flight 6E 2107, bound for Dimapur, while the aircraft was taxiing at Delhi airport. The cabin crew extinguished the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Also read: Delhi-Chennai IndiGo flight diverted after smoke detected from ‘electronic device’: What rules say about carrying gadgets

DGCA Advisory on Lithium Battery Safety In an advisory dated November 11, 2025, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) warned that lithium battery fires could cause devices to explode and be triggered by overheating, overcharging, crushing, manufacturing defects or mishandling.

It asked airlines to review their safety risk assessments, strengthen procedures for early detection and firefighting, check the adequacy of onboard emergency equipment and reinforce crew training to recognise early signs of battery overheating, smoke or flames. It also called for better passenger awareness through announcements and other communication channels.

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Airlines were advised to tell passengers to carry power banks and spare batteries only in hand baggage, keep them out of overhead bins and not use or charge power banks during flights. Passengers should immediately inform cabin crew if a device emits heat, smoke or an unusual odour.

Airlines were also asked to ensure firefighting equipment and fire containment kits are accessible and serviceable, and to report lithium battery-related safety occurrences to the DGCA.