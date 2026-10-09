Indigo, Air India Express, Akasa Air cancel flights to Riyadh after Houthi attacks on airports

In separate statements, IndiGo, Air India Express and Akasa Air on Thursday said they have cancelled flights to and from Riyadh amid the evolving security situation in the region, with the airlines offering free rescheduling or refunds to the affected passengers. Air India Express has cancelled flights to and from Riyadh until Saturday, October 10 while PTI reported that Air India also cancelled flights to and from Riyadh until Saturday.

Airlines are cancelling hundreds of flights to Riyadh after Houthi militants struck two Saudi Arabia airports in recent days, killing three people and injuring dozens.

Multiple airlines cancel flights to Riyadh Air India Express and Air India flights en route to Riyadh returned on Thursday, PTI reported.

IndiGo said it cancelled all flights to and from Riyadh until October 9 while Akasa Air has extended the cancellation of its Riyadh flights till October 10.

Singapore Air postponed the launch of its services until March 28, citing the conflict in the Middle East. Philippine Airlines cancelled flights to the capital until at least October 11.

Last week, Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. extended cancellation of its flights to Dubai and Riyadh through January 31.