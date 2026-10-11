Delhi-Chennai IndiGo flight diverted to Hyderabad after smoke from 'electronic device’

An IndiGo flight operating from Delhi to Chennai was diverted to Hyderabad on Sunday after smoke was detected from a customer’s personal electronic device, the airline said in a statement. IndiGo flight 6E 6115, operating from Delhi to Chennai on October 11, 2026, was diverted to Hyderabad after smoke was detected from a customer’s personal electronic device. (Photo for representation) (HT Photo)

“IndiGo flight 6E 6115, operating from Delhi to Chennai on October 11, 2026, was diverted to Hyderabad after smoke was detected from a customer’s personal electronic device," IndiGo said, adding that the situation was brought under control after the cabin crew acted promptly.

The flight landed safely at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad where arrangements are being made for an alternate aircraft to continue the journey to Chennai.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers due to this unforeseen situation and making all efforts to minimise it including offering refreshments and sharing timely updates,” IndiGo statement further read.

Visuals purportedly of the Delhi-Chennai flight shared on social media showed a minor fire and smoke emanating from the overhead bin of the plane. This triggered a panic-like situation as passengers got up from their seats, with some trying to remove their luggage away from the flames and smoke.