Drunk teen rams Mini Cooper into scooter near Cochin Airport, killing 3 who stepped out for late-night tea

Thiruvananthapuram: Three people were killed in the early hours on Sunday after a Mini Cooper, allegedly driven by a 19-year-old under the influence of alcohol, rammed into a scooter, near the Cochin International Airport in Keralam, police officials said. The Mini Cooper was allegedly driven by a 19-year-old. (HT)

The deceased were identified as Devika (21), a native of Wayanad, Gopika (22), from Palakkad, and Ijaz (21), a native of Dakshina Kannada in Karnataka. All three of them were travelling on the scooter and worked at a handicrafts shop.

The man behind the wheels of Mini Cooper has been identified as Suhail Sajeev (19). He was apprehended by eyewitnesses and handed over to the police.

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"Prima facie, the accused was drunk at the time. We have collected his blood and urine samples for confirmation. We will also check if he had consumed any narcotic substances. He has been charged with culpable homicide," said KS Sudarshan, Superintendent of Police, Ernakulam Rural.

Police said the accident took place around 1:45 am on Sunday on the road leading to the Cochin International Airport near Nedumbassery. The Mini Cooper, allegedly speeding at the time, rammed into the scooter from behind, causing the two-wheeler riders to hit the road with great force. Though they were rushed to nearby hospitals, all of them succumbed to their injuries.

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Priyad, a fellow employee of the deceased who was at the time of the accident, told reporters that the Mini Cooper was driving beyond permissible limits.

"All of us had stepped out at night to grab a cup of tea. The accident occurred while we were returning. While Devika, Gopika and Ijas were on a scooter ahead of us, my friend and I were on a two-wheeler behind. Suddenly, I saw this Mini Cooper drive past me at great speed. I had to move sideways to avoid being hit. Soon, I heard a big sound ahead of us. It was a turn and I saw my friends splayed out on the road. The Mini Cooper had rammed into it," Priyad told reporters.

There are videos on Instagram of the accused, Suhail, driving the Mini Cooper beyond 200 km/her on a highway. Police are verifying the social media pages to check if the accused has a history of rash and negligent driving.

"Prima facie, it looks like he has a history of rash driving. We are verifying Instagram videos as well as footage from CCTV cameras at the spot. Forensic examination of the vehicle is also being done to look for traces of drugs," said the Rural SP.

The accused will be subjected to medical examination and produced before a magistrate today, said officers.