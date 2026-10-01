Decoding Apple Pay, Vi’s international roaming, and Xiaomi’s new power banks

Opening thoughts. It took a while to get here, but Apple Pay is now in India. The launch partners are Axis Bank as well as card networks Mastercard and Visa. Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet tells HT that the right pieces must be in place for Apple Pay to launch in any market globally, including the regulatory framework, payments infrastructure and partners who can deliver the experience for customers. Apple Pay

“A particularly important development was the RBI’s move to support biometric authentication for card payments, which enables customers to authenticate Apple Pay transactions using Face ID or Touch ID. At the same time, we now have a tremendous partner in Axis Bank, alongside Visa and Mastercard, to bring Apple Pay to customers in India. So it’s really about the pieces coming together,” Bailey says.

Credit to Axis Bank in particular, for having worked out the contours of this agreement with Apple, which none of its competitors could.

“We are at a significant inflection point in payments, where technology, intelligent security and changing customer expectations are reshaping how people transact,” says Amitabh Chaudhry, MD & CEO, Axis Bank, adding, “ As payments become increasingly embedded in customers’ everyday digital lives, our focus is on bringing together innovation and trust, while making every interaction more intuitive and relevant. More importantly, this reflects our vision of a more connected and sophisticated payments ecosystem, where technology enables convenience and confidence in every transaction.”

Getting things going: Axis Bank becomes the first partner for Apple Pay in India. All cards issued on Mastercard and Visa networks are compatible with Apple Pay. In my experience, Wallet attempted to detect eligible Axis Bank cards from the auto-fill cards saved in Wallet to add to Apple Pay. I was surprised though, I did suggest the Axis Atlas card, but not the Axis Horizon card, and I added the latter manually. Tapping a card on the back of the iPhone, is a rather interesting visual cue anyway.

With Apple Pay available across iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac, you can expect full coverage for digital payments and in-store payments on supported platforms and terminals. For instance, fintech platform PayU added Apple Pay to its merchant network as soon as the service went Live.

“Apple Pay’s launch with Visa and Axis Bank marks a defining moment in India for digital payments. For consumers this brings together Visa’s trusted global network and tokenisation, Apple’s intuitive experience, and Axis Bank’s scale - delivering a simple, secure and seamless way to pay,” says Suresh Sethi, Group Country Manager, India and South Asia, Visa.

The broad ecosystem: Within hours of the announcement, apps, platforms and merchant networks also began to show Apple Pay support. Zomato has added Apple Pay in the list of payment methods in the app for orders, something I happened to note by chance. In the coming days, you will notice more of this across the apps you regularly use. These are just some examples, and no platform would want to feel left out.

Security as the foundation: The Secure Element chip and transaction authentication using Face ID, Touch ID or passcode are the basis on which transactional and information security underline Apple Pay.

When customers use a credit card with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are never saved on the device or on Apple’s servers. Instead, a unique device account number is assigned, encrypted, and securely stored in the iPhone’s Secure Element chip. Every time a Mastercard or Visa card is added to Apple Pay, the service connects with the card issuing networks to create a unique device-based token, using global data organisation standards.

“The introduction of Apple Pay for Axis Bank-issued Mastercard credit cardholders ushers in a new era of secure contactless commerce, giving Indian consumers greater confidence and peace of mind with every transaction. Through Mastercard’s tokenisation technology, every Apple Pay transaction is protected by a unique, cryptographically secured token, ensuring card details are never shared with merchants, safeguarding consumers against fraud,” says Gautam Aggarwal, President, India & South Asia, Mastercard.

Apple has no visibility into what a customer has purchased or paid for, meaning any spend tracking or categorisation information will be processed on-device. Apple does not retain transaction information that can be tied back to the user, and all transactions stay between the user, the merchant, and their bank or card issuer.

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EDITOR’S MARGIN VI’s INTERNATIONAL ROAMING PITCH A few days ago, there was some sense of excitement among those who watch India’s telecom space closely. Vi said they’ll ‘disrupt travel with free international roaming’. A corollary to that, “offering savings of up to Rs. 9000 per year”, across their prepaid and postpaid plans—basically, you can get one or more free international roaming packs through the year. I did some digging around the eligible prepaid and postpaid plans (so that you don’t have to) to see what sort of value you can derive from this. Could potentially be good news for international travellers, but with typical caveats.

Prepaid plans first. From the landscape I’m able to decipher, the international roaming bundle seems to be available on the annual recharge plans, that is, 365-day validity. The most inexpensive among them is priced at ₹3,599 with 2GB per day along with weekend data rollover and unlimited data for half a day—the international roaming benefit is 1GB for 5 Days along with 50 mins outgoing and incoming calls. It is a similar bundle with the ₹3,699 and also the more expensive ₹3,999 recharge pack (base specifics across the three plans are similar, but some additional streaming subscriptions are the reason for differential pricing).