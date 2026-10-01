‘I did not see a single traffic police’: Bengaluru commuter vents after 3-hour journey

“I did not see a single traffic police officer at important junctions again. I think they have abandoned city commuters and left us to manage things ourselves,” he added.

However, the journey took more than three hours. Sumanth said the time could have been spent at home enjoying the weather instead.

“Today is the first day I did not get angry at two-wheeler and auto drivers for jumping lanes and zipping past traffic,” he wrote.

In a post on X, user Sumanth described his experience of following lane discipline during his journey home. He said it was the first time he had not become angry with two-wheeler and auto drivers for changing lanes and weaving through traffic.

A Bengaluru commuter shared his frustration after spending more than three hours travelling home from Whitefield despite following lane discipline. He said he left work around 7 pm and reached home at 10:40 pm. His post also questioned the absence of traffic police at key junctions, prompting a discussion about Bengaluru’s traffic and road behaviour.

How did social media react? One user commented, “Cops, most of them scoot when it starts to rain.”

Another shared a different experience of commuting from Whitefield, writing, “For me, travelling from my Whitefield office using two metro lines takes no more than 45 minutes, with five minutes of last-mile connectivity.”

Questioning the commuter’s approach, another user asked, “How much time do you think you would have saved by not following lane discipline?”

Some users also discussed the risks and habits associated with two-wheeler riding. One wrote, “I do lane-splitting while riding a bike. That is the advantage of riding a bike. There are a few rules, such as not overtaking too closely to another vehicle, not riding in a vehicle’s left-side blind spot and not squeezing into tight spaces.”

Another commuter described seeing a two-wheeler rider give a thumbs-down to someone who was following lane discipline, adding that the incident came after a night of traffic jams in the rain.

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One user argued that impatience also contributed to congestion, writing, “A lot of traffic jams are caused by impatience. People try their best to block others. The level of stupidity is absurd. All they want to do is block everyone, get stuck and shout at others.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)