Chennai man reveals how he got two free Air India Express seat upgrades

A Chennai man has shared how a simple approach helped him get two seat upgrades on his Air India Express flight without paying extra. His experience has prompted others to discuss whether being polite to airline staff can help travellers get better seats. Passenger shares how he moved to better seats on his Air India Express flight. (X/@narayananh)

He started with a regular seat but ended up moving to a better one during his journey. Later, he tried the same approach again at the airport, with an unexpected result.

What did the passenger do? X user Narayanan Hariharan described his experience in a post, calling it a “free travel hack”. He said he had initially been assigned seat 27B on his flight.

“Smiled, used her name, enquired about her day, and politely requested at the check-in counter. Moved to emergency row (14F),” he wrote.

But he did not stop there. Hariharan said he tried the same approach again at the boarding gate and was moved to seat 1F.

Explaining why he believed the approach worked, he wrote, “The staff deal with tired, grumpy passengers all day. One person being nice is easy to say yes to.”

His post led to several people sharing similar experiences, while others pointed out that such upgrades may also depend on whether seats are available.

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