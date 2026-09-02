Air India Express rolls out new uniforms for cabin crew, frontline staff

Air India Express on Wednesday announced that it rolled out new uniforms for its cabin crew and frontline staff from September 1 “introducing a fresh new look for the teams who welcome, assist and engage with guests every day.” The colour palette reflects the airline’s energetic personality while reinforcing a cohesive look and feel across touchpoints. (HT Sourced Photo)

“Launched from 1 September, the uniforms are being introduced across cabin crew, airport services, aviation security, and flight operations teams, reflecting the airline’s evolving identity and its ongoing transformation of the guest experience,” the airline said in a statement.

Through the airline’s ‘Tales of India initiative’, the airline has introduced distinctive aircraft tail art inspired by India’s indigenous art forms, crafts and cultural heritage.

“Drawing from the same inspiration, the uniforms incorporate design elements influenced by Tamil Nadu’s Kanjeevaram, Himachal Pradesh’s Pattu, Gujarat’s Patola, Assam’s Gamosa and Madhya Pradesh’s Bagh. The design reflects the meaningful connections Air India Express creates across regions, cultures and communities, while contemporary silhouettes inspired by the traditional kurti, complemented by tailored jackets, scarves and pocket squares, bring together Indian sensibilities and modern design,” the airline’s statement read.

Sunil Suresh, head, marketing, e-commerce & loyalty, Air India group, said, “Our frontline teams shape some of the most memorable moments in every guest’s journey, and these new uniforms are designed to reflect their energy, professionalism and warmth...Inspired by the spirit of our Tales of India initiative, the uniforms thoughtfully bring together cultural authenticity, comfort and functionality for our teams.”