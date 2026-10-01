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Exclusive | Pratyusha Banerjee's mom Soma on Bombay HC acquitting Rahul Raj Singh: Usko chorrna hain nahin, yeh toh galat hain!

Actor Rahul Raj Singh was acquitted by the Bombay High Court in the suicide case of Pratyusha Banerjee, raising questions from her parents.

Updated on: Oct 1, 2026, 15:04:29 IST
By S Farah Rizvi
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The Bombay High Court on Wednesday acquitted actor-producer Rahul Raj Singh in the 2016 suicide case of television actor Pratyusha Banerjee, granting him relief at the pre-trial stage.

The late actor Pratyusha Banerjee (extreme right) with her parents
The late actor Pratyusha Banerjee (extreme right) with her parents

Speaking to us on the verdict, Soma Banerjee, mother of the late actor, said, “Usko chorrna hain nahin, yeh toh galat hain. Session court mein already hain case, how can this verdict happen. How can he be released by calling him innocent, this is the big question. Koi saboot nahin dekha, kuch nahin. Prima Facie mein session court bol chuka hain ya toh session court ko rakho ya high court, kuch toh karo aisa.”

She added that she was present during the hearing on Wednesday, stating, “The hearing was attended by Shankar (Banerjee-husband) who left it midway because yeh sahi nahi hain.”

She further stated, “Kya nyay? Bharosa toh hain judiciary pe else 10 years we wouldn't have waited. I am discussing this with my husband and legal team on what should be the next step from our side.”

Earlier, the Bombay High Court granted her then-boyfriend, Rahul Raj Singh, anticipatory bail in July 2016, after he was booked on charges of abetting the suicide of actor Pratyusha Banerjee. A bench of Justice Shivkumar Dige relied significantly on the couple's final telephonic conversation, recorded on April 1, 2016, shortly before Banerjee's death. The court observed that the transcript showed Singh trying to dissuade Banerjee from taking an extreme step. He also told her that he had turned his car around and was on his way to meet her.

  • S Farah Rizvi
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    S Farah Rizvi

    S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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Home/Htcity/Cinema/Exclusive | Pratyusha Banerjee's Mom Soma On Bombay HC Acquitting Rahul Raj Singh: Usko Chorrna Hain Nahin, Yeh Toh Galat Hain!
Home/Htcity/Cinema/Exclusive | Pratyusha Banerjee's Mom Soma On Bombay HC Acquitting Rahul Raj Singh: Usko Chorrna Hain Nahin, Yeh Toh Galat Hain!
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