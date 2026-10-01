Chennai entrepreneur recalls L&T job with 10-14 hour workdays, 6.5-day weeks: ‘This was from 1986-94’

“I used to take 4 hrs permission on week days for personal work like banking, Sending Post, Calling Home, Haircut…” he wrote.

Rajan also recalled how employees would seek permission during weekdays to complete personal errands that are commonly handled outside working hours.

In a post on X, Sundara Rajan, who worked at L&T between 1986 and 1994, wrote, “Fun fact: I worked in L&T Construction, project sites work for 6.5 days a week and 10-14 Hrs a day. Project Manager would lead from the front. This was from 1986-94.”

A Chennai -based entrepreneur has sparked a discussion about work-life balance after recalling his experience working at Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Construction, where he said employees routinely worked for 10 to 14 hours a day and put in six and a half working days every week.

How did social media react? Rajan’s post prompted a debate on whether long working hours should be viewed as dedication or exploitation.

“Do not glorify over working. Doesn’t happen in the US or anywhere in Europe. They still have a better infrastructure,” one user commented. Rajan responded to this saying that the construction industry in the US also has demanding working conditions, although he said workers are paid well.

“That is exploiting! Construction & Industries still work like that. This needs to change,” commented another.

“There would be some lean time during project work to relax. Some improvements seen with digitalisation. Margins are very thin, mostly single digit. Continuity of same person's attention required for the work to progress well,” Rajan replied.

“We allowed the system to squeeze us at the cost of our well being, both physical and mental. Let's not expect the next gen to put up with those draconian ways,” wrote a third user.

“Gentlemen here thinking he has some greater good for humankind when in fact he was abused and was treated as a 3rd world cheap labour. The same company will not think of doing this to an European team. Happily terming abuse as dedication,” said another.

“something u all accepted thinking its a acceptable does not make it correct. You all were being exploited. Client cud be easily said that work will take 6 months instead the management commits 3 months to client knowing fully well tht workers life has no value,” wrote one user.

L&T chairman’s 90-hour workweek remarks Rajan’s post comes months after L&T chairman SN Subrahmanyan faced widespread criticism over his comments on employees’ working hours.

In a video that went viral, Subrahmanyan was asked why the conglomerate required employees to work on Saturdays. He responded, "I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays. If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be more happy, because I work on Sundays.”

Subrahmanyan also questioned what employees do when they are at home and suggested that they should spend more time at the office. “What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife? Come on, get to the office and start working,” he said.

His comments triggered a backlash on social media, with critics raising concerns about work-life balance, employee well-being and the normalisation of excessively long working hours.