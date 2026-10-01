She paid ₹2 lakh bond to quit toxic bank job: ‘I worked 12 hours a day, no leaves, cried daily after work’

What does it cost to escape a toxic workplace? For a 31-year-old woman, the price tag was exact: ₹2 lakh in bond penalties, a canceled vacation, and a 50% pay cut at her new job. Madhurima, 31, said her mental health improved considerably after she quit her toxic bank job.

Madhurima (who did not wish to reveal her last name) spoke to Hindustantimes.com about why she decided to quit her job at a government-owned bank — a job, incidentally, for which she had prayed and prepared for two years.

“I was crying every day after work,” the 31-year-old told HT over a phone call. “I was working more than 12 hours a day, sometimes even on Sundays. My leave requests were denied and I could not even use the washroom during work. It gave me a severe UTI,” she revealed.

During the course of the conversation, Madhurima elaborated further on the harsh realities of working in a toxic environment, saying that she paid ₹2 lakh as bond penalties to quit the job that was giving her suicidal thoughts.

Joining the toxic bank job Many Indians see a bank job as a ticket to a secure future. That’s what Madhurima thought when she spent two years preparing for the IBPS exam after completing her master’s.

The 31-year-old, who is originally from West Bengal, was eventually selected and posted to a bank branch in rural Karnataka. She joined the bank in October 2022 and had to undergo a mandatory nine-month training.

“My salary was good; I was getting ₹70,000 in-hand at that time,” she said. “I also got a house rent allowance, so I didn’t have to worry about rent either.”

However, Madhurima soon realised that her high salary came at the cost of her mental peace.

‘I developed a UTI’ When Madhurima got married in December 2022, she was in the middle of her training period. She was barely allowed any leaves.

“I got married within 4 days and then left for my training again. I could not stay with my husband or in-laws,” she revealed.

Not being allowed to take leaves would soon become a recurring theme in her lives. Madhurima told HT of one instance when she got a severe urinary tract infection because she could not take washroom breaks during the hectic work day.

(Also read: Pregnant public sector banker alleges toxic workplace harassment by manager: ‘First trimester was tough’)

Even more shockingly, she was then denied sick leaves by the bank.

“As a cashier, customers start coming in around 10:00 am and up until 3:30 pm. The reason I developed a UTI was that from 10:00 am to 3:30 am, I could not take a break. I was sitting constantly at the cash counter,” she said.

“I suffered from a severe UTI for 2 to 3 months while working at the bank—there was bleeding and everything—but I couldn't take leave because I had to report to the office,” she revealed.

This was just one of many instances of toxicity that the assistant bank manager faced at her branch.

12-hour days, extra work on top At her bank posting, Madhurima was not allowed the luxury of a 9-to-5 schedule. Instead, she describes working over 12 hours a day, getting extra work on top, and then getting berated for not being able to complete the extra work.

“I had to go to the bank on Sundays as well,” she said.

The 31-year-old told HT that her day usually began at 8:30 am, and she sometimes worked past 10:30 in the night. Even on a good day, working till 7 pm was the norm.

(Also read: Bengaluru woman warns of burnout after 6 months of 14-hour workdays: 'Heart was racing. Couldn't breathe')

Madhurima said that after wrapping up at 7 pm, she was expected to go around the village where she was posted, selling insurance policies and trying to get new customers.

For a young woman who did not speak Kannada, walking around alone in the village after nightfall was a frightening proposition.

“My branch head told me that after closing cash at 7 pm, I had to go out and collect new accounts from customers. I thought, this is a village, and people don't understand English or Hindi—how am I going to convince them? For me as a girl, it was very risky to go out after 7 PM to collect accounts,” she revealed.

‘I cried every day after work’ Madhurima got candid about the toll that her toxic job took on her mental health.

“I cried every day after work. I was so exhausted,” she said.

She became so irritable that she stopped talking to her parents over the phone, afraid that she would snap at them. “I stopped talking to my parents. They came to visit me at my home near the bank, but I could barely talk to them for half an hour. When I reached home, they were afraid I would snap at them because I was so irritated and cried every day,” she said.