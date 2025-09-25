‘Like signing away your dignity’: Banker vents about toxic government job, explains why he won't resign

An employee of a bank has slammed his government job for taking away his peace of mind and giving him a host of health problems in return. In a post shared on Reddit, the man said his job makes it impossible for him to lead a normal life. He explained that he is expected to relocate to remote parts of the country at short notice, be available on call for 12 hours a day, and work even on Sundays. The frustrated banker shared a photo of his dilapidated office on Reddit (Reddit/inbox4harsh)

“I feel suffocated”

“After 15 years of working in a government bank, I don’t think I can take it anymore,” he wrote.

The man revealed that at the age of 39, he was ready to call it quits, stop receiving a salary and give up all the perks that come with a government job.

He also added that the job he was ranting against was one that he secured after clearing three rounds of all-India level exams. “This job is considered safe and prestigious, especially in North India. A PSU bank job comes with stability, a decent house, a car, a steady salary, and a certain respect in society,” he said. “But what it doesn't give me anymore… is peace.”

The man claimed that because of his stressful job, he had developed a number of health issues – including high blood pressure, thyroid issues, and a fatty liver.

The problems with the job

He then proceeded to list out the problems he had with the job – first and foremost being the expectation to relocate to remote parts of the country at short notice.

The man said he is then expected to meet endless sales targets and “sell useless insurance products to the public”. If the targets are not met, he needs to work on Sundays too. Besides this, he is expected to be available from 10 in the morning to 10 at night.

“It expects me to relocate to remote parts of the country at short notice, meet endless sales targets, and be available almost every day from 10 AM to 10 PM,” he wrote.

The man also took issue with the fact that he is expected to obey the “unreasonable whims” of his bosses without question. In fact, he is not allowed to raise his voice at all to put forward his point of view.

“It's like signing away your dignity,” he wrote.

Breaking point but no resignation

The banker said that like many in the same profession, he was on the brink of burnout.

“I no longer feel like I can do justice to myself. I’m scared that one day — like many of my fellow bankers — I might also reach a breaking point. I don’t want that,” he wrote.

And so, he has made the decision to stop reporting. “I am still in service, but I can’t get myself to travel to work anymore. I’ve stopped reporting,” he claimed.

This means that his salary will stop and he will soon face financial difficulties – but it’s a fate he is ready to accept if it means that he gets his life back. In the comments section, the frustrated employee further explained that he was not resigning because in government jobs, resignations are often not accepted or kept pending by management.