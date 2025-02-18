Sensex, Nifty 50 today: Stock market opens in red as PSU banks, oil and gas, and consumer durables fall

Sensex, Nifty 50 today: The stock market fell into the red for the second consecutive time this week after opening on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, as PSU bank, oil & gas, and consumer durables stocks fell. Sensex, Nifty 50 today: At 9:20 am IST, the benchmark BSE Sensex was down 110.18 points or 0.14%, reaching 75,886.68. The broader NSE Nifty opened 57.25 points down or 0.25% in the red, reaching 22,902.25.(Representational Image/Pixabay)

At 9:20 am IST, the benchmark BSE Sensex was down 110.18 points or 0.14%, reaching 75,886.68. The broader NSE Nifty opened 57.25 points down or 0.25% in the red, reaching 22,902.25.

Also Read: Banks like JPMorgan and HSBC are flying gold worth billions from London to New York. Here's why

Which stocks fell the most?

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Ultratech Cement fell the most by 1.10%, trading at ₹11,356.30. This was followed by Titan Company, which fell 0.97%, trading at ₹3,203.30, and Tata Steel which fell 0.74%, trading at ₹133.35.

Meanwhile, Tata Steel had fallen 1.79%, trading at ₹132.00, and Ultratech Cement fell 1.58%, trading at ₹11,080.00 during yesterday's open. Ultratech Cement was among the stocks which fell the most during last week's close as well.

Only 9 of the 30 Sensex stocks were in the green.

Also Read: Using DeepSeek is a ‘personal choice,’ UK govt says amid South Korea ban: Report

How did individual sectors perform?

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the Nifty PSU Bank Index fell the most by 0.68%, reaching 5,864.45, followed by Nifty Oil & Gas, which fell 0.55%, reaching 9,867.00, and the Nifty Consumer Durables, which fell 0.54%, reaching 35,604.30.

The Oil & Gas Index fell at a time when global oil prices had risen. The benchmark Brent Crude was up 0.27% or $0.20, reaching $75.42 a barrel for April 2025 contracts, while WTI Crude was up 1.03% or $0.73, reaching $71.47 a barrel for March 2025 contracts, according to Bloomberg data.

Also Read: Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) takes effect from April 1: Know eligibility, benefits

How did the stock market perform during the previous session?

The stock market closed in the green after the last session ended on Monday, February 18, 2025, led healthcare and pharma stocks.

Healthcare and pharma stocks were the ones which fell continuously last week.

The Sensex closed 57.65 points or 0.08% in the green, reaching 75,996.86. The Nifty was up by 30.25 points or 0.13% in the green, closing at 22,959.50.

“Yesterday's rebound in the Nifty ended an 8-day loss streak, showing, yet again, the importance of support in the 22,700 - 22,800 area,” said Akshay Chinchalkar, Head of Research at Axis Securities. “This was the fourth time the zone marked an upside reversal, so it will continue to matter.”

“The broader benchmarks, smallcaps and midcaps also ended in the green with their reversals showing long lower shadows, demonstrating that bulls remain active at these levels,” he added. “Resistance for the day spans the 23,040 - 23,140 area.”

Kunal Kamble, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza said, “In yesterday’s session, the Nifty 50 index made a new low and bounced back from its support to close near 23,000. After eight consecutive losing sessions, the index closed positive, indicating a possible pullback.”

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Bajaj Finserv rose the most by 2.83%, closing at ₹1,892.55. This was followed by IndusInd Bank, which rose 2.31%, closing at ₹1,047.90, and Power grid Corporation of India which fell 2.25%, closing at ₹263.15.

19 out of the 30 Sensex stocks were in the green.

Among the Nifty Sectoral Indices, the Nifty Midsmall Healthcare Index rose the most by 1.68%, reaching 38,617.55, followed by Nifty Healthcare, which rose 1.31%, reaching 13,494.05, and Nifty Pharma which was up 1.27%, closing at 21,076.00.

Nifty Pharma had fallen 2.87%, reaching 20,811.55, and Nifty Mid Small Healthcare fell 2.71%, closing at 37,979.85, after the trading session ended on Friday last week.