Mohali: ED leaves TDI House after 53 hours, clones data from mobiles

The enforcement directorate (ED) raid at TDI House, Sector 119, which continued for 53 hours, ended around 4pm on Wednesday. After the raid began on Monday, the ED team remained at the office for around 53 hours, examining records. Along with documents, officials also checked data stored on computers, hard disks and mobile phones. The raid at real estate developer TDI Infratech is reportedly linked to alleged irregularities in land compensation for the PR-6 project, connecting Sector 117 with the Banur-Landran road. (HT)

The team reached TDI House on Monday, following which the inspection began inside the office. Projected as an offshoot of Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), in the raid carried out last week, the team examined land-related documents and other records, along with electronic data. Staff present at the office were also questioned during the operation.

While the ED raided and held top officials at GMADA office which lasted around 50 hours. The operation at TDI House thus continued for a longer period.

According to sources, the team examined files saved on hard disks and other digital records. Copies of necessary data were prepared. Data stored on mobile phones was also cloned. These copies of the digital records may be used in the ED’s further investigation.

The raid at real estate developer TDI Infratech is reportedly linked to alleged irregularities in land compensation for the PR-6 project, connecting Sector 117 with the Banur-Landran road. The probe is reportedly examining suspected excess compensation of around ₹6 crore and whether land was transferred to relatives after acquisition began, enabling claims at farmer compensation rates. Residents earlier sought an inquiry into the compensation process.

ED had not issued any official information regarding the documents or data recovered during the raid or the further course of action at the filing of this report.