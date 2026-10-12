Chennai-bound IndiGo flight diverted after passenger’s power bank catches fire | What rules say

The aircraft was subsequently grounded for checks and maintenance; its return to service depends on an inspection of any impact or damage, an official said.

Flight 6E 6115, carrying 191 people, landed safely at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport around 3.15pm. IndiGo said the crew brought the situation under control on board and the aircraft landed safely.

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Chennai was diverted to Hyderabad on Sunday after a passenger’s power bank caught fire , once again drawing attention to the fire risks posed by lithium batteries carried onboard aircraft. The cabin crew doused the fire, and the pilots diverted the aircraft as a precaution, according to people aware of the incident.

Why can a power bank catch fire on a plane, and what should passengers do?

Why can a power bank catch fire on a plane, and what should passengers do?

Can I use or recharge a power bank during a flight?

Can I use or recharge a power bank during a flight?

Can I carry a power bank on a flight, and where should I store it?

Can I carry a power bank on a flight, and where should I store it?

Why can power banks catch fire?

Power banks use lithium-ion batteries, which can overheat and undergo a process known as thermal runaway. The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says this can occur when a battery is damaged, overheated, overcharged, or due to manufacturing defects. This process can cause the battery to generate heat uncontrollably, potentially leading to a fire or explosion.

According to a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) advisory issued on November 11, 2025, this can be triggered by overcharging, crushing, uncontrolled heating or an internal short circuit linked to manufacturing defects, ageing or mishandling.

Lithium battery fires can be intense, may cause a device to explode and can be difficult to extinguish. Batteries stored in overhead bins or inside carry-on baggage may also be difficult to access or monitor, delaying the detection of smoke or fire and the crew’s response.

How do airlines respond to such incidents?

Cabin crew are trained to identify signs of overheating, smoke and flames, and to respond using appropriate firefighting equipment.

The DGCA advisory asked airlines to review onboard emergency equipment, including protective gear for the crew, and ensure firefighting equipment and fire containment kits are accessible and serviceable.

It also asked airlines to strengthen safety procedures and emergency training, and ensure passengers immediately alert crew if a device emits heat, smoke or an unusual odour.

What are the rules for carrying and using power banks?

The incident comes amid tighter international restrictions on power banks.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) introduced new rules effective March 27, 2026, limiting passengers to carrying no more than two power banks and prohibiting their recharging during flights.

The restrictions address safety risks associated with lithium batteries, which can overheat and catch fire.

In India, the DGCA had earlier prohibited power banks in checked-in baggage, allowing them only in cabin baggage.

In its November 11, 2025, advisory, the regulator further tightened safety requirements, prohibiting the use of power banks during flights, including to charge personal electronic devices through aircraft USB ports.

Under the advisory, power banks with a capacity of below 100 watt-hours (Wh) can be carried without specific airline approval, while those with a capacity of 100Wh to 160Wh require the airline’s approval. They must be kept within the passenger’s reach, such as in a seat pocket or under the seat, and must not be stored in overhead bins.

IndiGo’s rules require passengers to keep power banks and spare lithium batteries within personal reach, such as under the seat, in the seat pocket or on their person. Air India also prohibits their placement in overhead bins and requires spare batteries to be packed individually to prevent short circuits.

Passengers should avoid carrying damaged batteries, protect battery terminals against contact with metal objects and immediately inform cabin crew if a device becomes unusually hot or starts emitting smoke.

Have similar incidents occurred before?

Yes. In May 2026, more than 200 people were evacuated from an IndiGo flight at Chandigarh airport after a passenger’s power bank caught fire while the aircraft was taxiing after landing. Six passengers were injured, including one who suffered a leg fracture.

In October 2025, a power bank caught fire aboard an IndiGo flight bound for Dimapur while the aircraft was taxiing at Delhi airport. Cabin crew extinguished the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The incidents underline why airlines and regulators emphasise safe battery handling, early detection and prompt crew intervention. While passengers can take precautions when carrying and storing power banks, any sign of overheating, smoke or fire should be reported to the cabin crew immediately.