DGCA introduces special audits after Air India crash

New Delhi: A few days after an Air India aircraft crashed moments after take-off, killing 241 people on board, the aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has introduced a new framework for 'Comprehensive Special Audits' with immediate effect.

The circular dated June 19 stated that these audits will provide a holistic evaluation of the aviation sector, carefully examining safety, operational efficiency, and regulatory compliance. It also mentioned that the audit framework follows global best practices.

The DGCA, in the circular seen by HT, said that special audits can be initiated based on mandatory triggers such as serious incidents or accidents, persistent regulatory non-compliance, safety audit findings, operational disruptions, or International Civil Aviation Organisation’s (ICAO) audit findings.

The aviation regulator added that these special audits will be conducted by expert teams led by a senior DGCA official (DDG or Director) as the lead auditor, supported by specialists from the Flight Standards, Air Safety, Airworthiness, Airspace & Air Navigation Services, Licensing, and Aerodrome Standards directorates.

“JDG (Joint director general) will lead the audit teams for surprise inspections or special audits as and when directed by the Director General. Whenever necessary, external experts from industry may be included to provide specialized insights. This diverse team composition ensures a comprehensive evaluation that leverages both regulatory expertise and industry-specific knowledge, fostering credible and actionable findings,” the circular said.

Safety and regulatory checks in aviation have been carried out separately by different departments in the country. Each department inspects or audits only its specific area, such as airports, airlines, or air traffic control. These checks include scheduled inspections, surprise visits, and ramp checks to ensure rules and safety standards were being followed.

With this, India is making a major change in how it checks aviation safety. The ‘Comprehensive Special Audit’, will look at the entire aviation system as a whole instead of focusing on parts separately, the order said adding that it will study how well aviation organisations manage safety, how they operate day to day, and whether they are following all regulations.

“The goal is to generate a 360-degree evaluation of the aviation ecosystem, reflecting both its strengths and areas needing improvement. These special audits will be over and above the regulatory audits carried out as per the Annual Surveillance Program,” the circular clarified.

The circular also stated that this new or the special audit applies to all primary aviation entities, including scheduled, non-scheduled, and private air operators, Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) organizations, Approved Training Organizations (ATOs), Flying Training Organizations (FTOs), Air Navigation Service Provider (ANSP), aerodrome operators, and Ground Handling Agencies (GHAs).

The audit, it said, will also look at other important parts of the aviation system, like technology providers, emergency services, supply chains, and coordination between different regulators, ensuring a complete view of how all parts of the aviation system work together.

The audit uses a comprehensive approach to check all key parts of the aviation system, it said, adding that one part, called Safety Architecture, looks at how well safety management systems (SMS) are working, whether a strong safety culture is in place, and how risks are being managed. It also checks how hazards are identified and how safety performance is tracked.

The Operational Excellence part, it said, reviews flight and ground operations, how well crews work together, and whether there are plans in place to keep operations running smoothly during disruptions. The Regulatory Compliance part checks if rules are being followed, including whether documents and licenses are valid and up to date.

“The audit process employs a combination of techniques, including document and record reviews to verify compliance, on-site inspections of facilities and equipment, structured interviews with management and operational staff, simulation and training record checks, and safety data trend analysis. These methods enable a thorough assessment of operational practices, safety culture, and systemic resilience. Audits may be tailored to the entity’s size, complexity, and risk profile, ensuring efficiency and relevance in the evaluation process,” the circular said.

Proactive scheduling includes annual ecosystem assessments, thematic audits targeting specific risks, and post-implementation reviews following major regulatory or technological changes,” it said.

For regular audits, the DGCA stated, organisations will be given 14 working days’ notice- for follow-up checks, they will get three working days’ notice. It however, said that in urgent safety situations, audits can happen immediately.

These audits will be done in three phases; the pre-audit phase ( that may take five to seven days) which will involve intelligence gathering, stakeholder consultation, risk profiling, and audit plan development, the on-site audit Phase ( which may take three to five days) that will include an opening meeting to clarify objectives, followed by document reviews, inspections, interviews, process observations, and daily debriefs to discuss preliminary findings.

The post audit phase, which the circular stated, may take 10-15 days, includes finding validation, risk assessment, final report preparation, and publication.

“Special audit findings will be categorized as Immediate Corrective Action (Level 1) safety risks requiring 7-day resolution, Short-Term Corrective Action (Level 2) significant concerns with 30-day resolution, Long-Term Corrective Action process improvements with 90-day resolution,or Observations (positive practices for adoption) in accordance with the manual of Regulatory Audit of DGCA. Findings from the ramp inspection will be classified in accordance with the guidance provided in ICAO Doc-8335 (Manual of Procedures for Operations Inspection, Certification and Continued Surveillance) / DGCA Ramp Inspection Manual,” it stated.

It said that the audited entities must submit a Corrective Action Plan (CAP) and major as well as minor findings within 15 days of receiving the final report, detailing root cause analysis, remedial actions, preventive measures, implementation timelines, and success metrics.

“ DGCA will monitor CAP implementation through progress reviews and verification audits, ensuring effective resolution of findings. Best practices will be shared across the industry, and exemplary efforts will be recognized to encourage a culture of continuous improvement,” it stated.

It also said that the special audit supports a confidential approach, to foster open reporting and a positive safety culture.

“Safety information, commercial data, and personal details will be protected. Sharing of safety related information will be or to be published in the denotified form,” the circular read.

Specifying about the right to appeal, the circular said, “.. Entities may appeal against audit findings through a structured mechanism and within established timelines as per applicable regulations and timeline prescribed therein.”

The audit findings will be reviewed annually along with stakeholder surveys, international benchmarking to refine methodologies and adopt advanced tools, it said. Technology required to be adopted for continuity and integration, such as data analytics will enhance efficiency, and training to be reviewed continuously to ensure staff expertise, the circular added.

The DGCA said that the circular introduces a new approach for carrying out comprehensive audits and focuses on improving safety, efficiency, and sustainability.