DGCA requests cooperation from All Pilot Associations, pilots amid IndiGo operational disruptions

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday appealed to the Airline Pilots’ Association of India (ALPA India) and Pilots for Cooperation amid ongoing IndiGo travel disruptions across the nation. The DGCA said that the industry must prepare for even greater operational challenges, as passenger volumes are expected to rise sharply. (ANI)

In a statement, DGCA wrote, “In light of the current disruptions due M/s Indigo affecting air travel, where several flights across the country have been impacted due to operational constraints, unpredictable weather patterns, and rising seasonal demand, the aviation sector is experiencing significant strain. These disruptions have led to delays, passenger inconvenience, and increased pressure on airline operations.”

This comes after continuous airline operational disruptions nationwide, with over 500 IndiGo flights delayed or cancelled on Friday, according to the latest report, causing severe inconvenience to travellers.

“As we now approach the fog season, the peak holiday period, and the marriage travel season, it is crucial that the industry prepares for even greater operational challenges. Passenger volumes are expected to rise sharply, and weather-related impacts may further complicate scheduling and flight safety,” the statement read.

“Given this situation, we earnestly request the full cooperation of all pilot bodies, associations, and Pilots across India. Your support is indispensable to maintain stable and smooth flight operations during this busy and weather-sensitive period, reduce avoidable delays and cancellations, ensure passengers are not further inconvenienced during a critical travel season and strengthen coordination between pilots and airlines to manage the situation proactively and safely,” the statement further added.

DGCA requested the association and pilots to collectively ensure that air travel remains safe, reliable, and minimally disrupted for the millions of passengers who depend on it.

“This appeal is made with deep respect for the essential role that pilots and pilot organisations play in India’s aviation ecosystem. We trust in your sense of duty, professionalism, and commitment to public service during these challenging times. DGCA is committed for safety and implementation of FDTL CAR in letter and spirit.

Additionally, DGCA also announced the withdrawal of instructions prohibiting the substitution of leave for weekly rest for airline crew.

In a statement, the DGCA referred to its earlier letter, which had stipulated that “no leave shall be substituted for weekly rest.” The regulator cited ongoing operational disruptions and requests from various airlines to ensure continuity and stability of flight operations as reasons for revising the rule.

“Whereas, reference is invited to the above-mentioned letter, specifically to the paragraph stipulating that “no Ieave shall be substituted for weekly rest”; and whereas, in view of the ongoing operational disruptions and representations received from various airlines regarding the need to ensure continuity and stability of operations, it has been considered necessary to review the said provision,” the statement read.

“Now, therefore, the instruction contained in the referenced paragraph that no leave shall be substituted for weekly rest is hereby withdrawn with immediate effect,” the statement read, adding that the decision has been issued with the approval of the Competent Authority.

Earlier, the Airline Pilots’ Association of India (ALPA India) wrote to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), expressing strong objection over selective and unsafe dispensations granted to IndiGo under the revised Flight Duty Time Limit (FDTL) CAR Phase II implementation.

In its letter addressed to the DGCA, ALPA highlighted that the decision to extend exemptions to the airline contradicts prior agreements, compromises pilot safety, and undermines the intent of the FDTL regulations, which are designed to protect passengers and crew.

Earlier this morning, DGCA said in a statement that IndiGo, which is experiencing operational disruptions and cancellations, has sought temporary operational exemptions from certain Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) provisions for its A320 fleet until February 10, 2026, and assured that operational stability will be restored by that date.IndiGo has been experiencing a sharp rise in cancellations, reaching approximately 170-200 flights per day, substantially higher than usual.

Meanwhile, all IndiGo flights departing from Delhi Airport on Friday have been cancelled till midnight, while operations for other carriers remain as scheduled, the Delhi Airport advisory said.