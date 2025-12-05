IndiGo cancels all flights from Delhi until midnight as chaos continues

IndiGo cancelled all its flights from Delhi until midnight and from Chennai until 6pm, a day India’s biggest airline cancelled over 400 flights. The airline cancelled at least 104 flights from Mumbai, 92 from Hyderabad, and 102 from Bengaluru, leaving thousands of passengers stranded for a fourth day. The airline cancelled at least 104 flights from Mumbai. (PTI)

IndiGo has 235 daily departures from Delhi. In a post to X, the Delhi airport announced the cancellation of IndiGo’s domestic flights from the capital. “Operations for all other carriers remain as scheduled. Our dedicated on-ground teams are working diligently with all partners to mitigate the disruption and ensure a comfortable passenger experience.”

An official said IndiGo also cancelled all its departures from Chennai until 6pm.

IndiGo’s pilots, cabin crew, and ground staff issued an open letter accusing the airline of allowing a preventable operational breakdown that ultimately left front line workers to face passenger anger and public blame.

The letter said the disruptions were “not just an operational failure — they were a failure of planning and frontline protection.” It added that the staff across airports faced the full impact of cancellations and delays, including angry passengers, while strategic decisions were made far from the consequences.

On Thursday, the carrier admitted to aviation regulators that its operational meltdown stemmed from “misjudgment and planning gaps” in adapting to crew fatigue rules it had two years to prepare for, as its on-time performance (OTP) fell to a historic low of 8.5%. IndiGo commands 60% of India’s domestic market.