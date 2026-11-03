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DGCA suspends Char Dham chopper services for remaining season

Operators opposed a new rule requiring co-pilots on every flight, citing costly aircraft modifications and limited time to implement them.

Published on: Nov 3, 2026, 08:33:23 IST
By Neha LM Tripathi, Amit Bathla
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The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has called off charter helicopter services on the Char Dham route for the remainder of the season, which ends on November 16, when the Badrinath temple is set to close its portals.

Many helicopter operators argued that the two-pilot rule was commercially unviable to implement because of the associated physical modifications to helicopters. (Unsplash/Representational)
Many helicopter operators argued that the two-pilot rule was commercially unviable to implement because of the associated physical modifications to helicopters. (Unsplash/Representational)

Earlier, a meeting between DGCA officials, officials with the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) and helicopter operators at 11am on Monday failed to resolve a deadlock over the DCGA’s fresh rule making co-pilots mandatory on all flights on the Char Dham circuit. It was introduced a day after a helicopter returning from Badrinath crashed near Jyotirmath, killing all six people on board.

Also Read | Badrinath helicopter crash: A look at 10 chopper mishaps in Uttarakhand over the years

Many helicopter operators argued that the two-pilot rule was commercially unviable to implement because of the associated physical modifications to helicopters. Despite the pushback, the DGCA refused to roll back the order.

“With only seven to eight days remaining in the season, carrying out these modifications requires time and is not commercially viable, according to them,” Jain added.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neha LM Tripathi

Neha LM Tripathi is a Special Correspondent with the National Political Bureau of Hindustan Times. She covers the aviation and railways ministries, and also writes on travel trends. Her work spans national developments, with a focus on policy, people, and the evolving travel landscape. She has 13 years of experience. Before moving to Delhi, she was based in Mumbai, where she began her journey as a journalist. Outside the newsroom, Neha enjoys trekking and travelling.

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Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
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