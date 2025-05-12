DGMOs talks focus on ceasefire commitment, troop reduction: Indian Army

The Indian Army on Saturday said that talks between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan were held, focusing on ensuring both sides refrain from aggressive actions and uphold their commitment to peace along the border. DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai speaks during the press conference on 'Operation Sindoor', in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)

The discussions also included measures for troop reduction from the borders and forward areas.

“Talks between DGsMO were held at 5:00 PM, 12 May 2025. Issues related to continuing the commitment that both sides must not fire a single shot or initiate any aggressive and inimical action against each other were discussed. It was also agreed that both sides consider immediate measures to ensure troop reduction from the borders and forward areas,” the Indian Army said in a statement.

Lt Gen Ghai, speaking at a joint press conference on Sunday, said that during his interaction with his Pakistan counterpart on Saturday, the proposal was made to “cease hostilities.”

The DGMO, or Director General of Military Operations, is a senior military officer responsible for military planning and border operations.

On Saturday, an understanding was reached between the two countries to halt all firing and military action following a call from the Pakistan DGMO to his Indian counterpart, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai.

After over three days of intense exchange of fire, India and Pakistan on Saturday reached an ‘understanding’ to immediately stop all firing and military action on land, air, and sea.

The ceasefire, which was first announced by US President Donald Trump on Saturday, was violated by Pakistan hours later with drones being intercepted over parts of Jammu, Srinagar, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

The military confrontation erupted after Pakistan launched drones and missiles towards the Indian territory, responding to the Operation Sindoor military strikes carried out by India on nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7.

The “full and immediate” ceasefire between India and Pakistan was first announced on Saturday by US President Donald Trump, claiming that it was a result of the US-mediated talks.