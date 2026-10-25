Dhanush to meet over 3,000 women fan club members today amid buzz on political debut

South Indian actor Dhanush is scheduled to meet over 3,000 women executives and volunteers of his official fan club on Sunday.

President Droupadi Murmu honours actor Dhanush with a Special Mention (Actor) for the film 'Captain Miller' at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony, in Kevadia. ( @PIBAhmedabad)

The development came days after the club was formally renamed from Dhanush Fans Clubs to “Dhanush Narpani Iyakkam” (Dhanush Welfare Movement), fuelling speculation about the actor’s political debut.

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According to people aware of the details, the 43-year-old actor is expected to hold the meeting at a private engineering college on the outskirts of Chennai. The campus has been decorated with banners and posters of the actor.

Speculation about Dhanush entering politics has grown since actor-politician C Joseph Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) came to power in Tamil Nadu in the assembly elections held in April.

Also read | Vijay’s TVK joins INDIA bloc protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar for the first time

On October 14, the organisational transition of the actor’s fan club was officially approved during an executives' meeting in Coimbatore. The club also revealed the organisation's newly designed logo alongside the announcement.

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{{^usCountry}} The official logo features a circular red and white border centred around a large red star. Inside the star is an image of the actor with his hands folded in greeting. The Tamil text inscribed within the emblem officially identifies the group as a welfare movement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The official logo features a circular red and white border centred around a large red star. Inside the star is an image of the actor with his hands folded in greeting. The Tamil text inscribed within the emblem officially identifies the group as a welfare movement. {{/usCountry}}

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At an event in Tiruvallur district on July 27, Dhanush urged his fans to engage in various social welfare activities, besides attending his music and film launches. Noting the turnout at the event, he said that kind of unity has real strength.

Also read | Vijay among top 3 PM choices, Rahul Gandhi also on list. Who is the No. 1?

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"You need to give this unity a purpose. Not just by attending audio launches (of his movies) but joining hands to do welfare work in your neighbouring areas. Do whatever you can for the people in your respective region, for the families living near you,” he said.

On October 15, former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) minister K T Rajendra Balaji said the party would welcome Dhanush with open arms if he wished to join.

"He is a top actor and if he wants to join AIADMK, we will welcome him," he said.

Last week, reports suggested Dhanush visited Delhi to meet some political leaders.

Also read | From films to power corridors: Tamil Nadu CM ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay's rise and rise

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When asked about Dhanush’s reported visit to the Capital and his entry into politics, a former state minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) veteran leader S Regupathy said: “In a democratic country, anyone can enter politics. They have the democratic right.”

"When Vijay can enter politics, why not Dhanush?" he added.

Tamil Nadu politics has a long history of film personalities turning to public life, including AIADMK founder and former chief minister M G Ramachandran and the late actor and party supremo J Jayalalithaa.

The late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi wrote scripts and songs for Tamil cinema, while his son and DMK president M K Stalin also acted in a few films.

Stalin’s son and the DMK youth wing leader, Udhayanidhi Stalin, also entered politics after establishing himself as an actor in Tamil cinema, popularly known as Kollywood.

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Vijay had converted his fan clubs into the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (Vijay People’s Movement) before formally launching the TVK on February 2, 2024.

Within two years of its launch, the TVK won 108 seats in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. It then formed a post-poll alliance with the Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and the Indian Union Muslim League, and assumed office on May 10.