New Delhi, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday called for developing a structured training module for Anganwadi workers, describing them as the "first teachers" in a child's life. Dharmendra Pradhan pitches for training module for Anganwadi workers

Speaking at the launch of Guidelines for Co-location of Anganwadi Centres with Schools, Pradhan said Anganwadi workers play a critical role in shaping early childhood care and education and must be given opportunities to enhance their skills.

"Many Anganwadi workers are highly committed, but if they wish to continue their education, they should get that chance. Whether it is completing Class 12, graduation, or pursuing further courses, a common training module can support them," he said.

He said while experience is invaluable, professional support would help them meet the demands of the new education framework.

"We must design a structured module for their capacity building, just like teachers undergo professional development," the minister said.

Pradhan underlined the importance of the early years for nation-building.

"The child who is six months old today will be a young leader in 20 years. If we want a developed India by 2047, the foundation has to be strong, and Anganwadi workers are at the heart of that process," he said.

Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi, who also addressed the gathering, said the co-location guidelines are a step towards fulfilling the National Education Policy 2020 vision.

She noted that nearly 85 per cent of brain development takes place by the age of six, making early education and care crucial.

"This is the result of the prime minister's vision and the education minister's consistent push. When Anganwadis and schools function under one roof, children will not only get nutrition and safety but also learn through play and strong foundational skills," she said.

The new guidelines aim to provide uniform rules to smoothen children's transition from Anganwadi to Class 1 and ensure holistic development.

Calling the initiative a confluence of "education and values", Devi added that co-location will also ease the childcare burden for working mothers, giving them confidence to pursue their livelihoods.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.