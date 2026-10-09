‘Serious questions over Dhruv Rathee's citizenship, visa after Bengaluru stir’: Ex-IPS officer writes to home ministry

A former IPS officer has sought verification of YouTuber Dhruv Rathee's citizenship and visa credentials in a letter to the Union home ministry. This comes a day after Rathee participated in a Cockroach Janta Party-led protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bengaluru's Freedom Park.

The former IPS officer requested the home ministry to look into whether the YouTuber had participated in any previous protests in India. (PTI)

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In his letter, Bhaskar Rao highlighted Rathee's participation in the protest and his criticism of the Election Commission of India, and said it was “necessary” to determine the immigration status under which he had come to India.

The former IPS officer requested the ministry to look into whether the YouTuber had participated in any previous protests in India, and if these were in violation of the Foreigners Act, 1946, urging “appropriate action” if needed. Rao said that the letter was “not motivated by any disagreement” with Rathee's political opinions.

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What did the former IPS officer say?

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{{^usCountry}} In his letter, Rao said that Rathee had participated in the protest alongside actor Prakash Raj and others and addressed the gathering. "During the programme, Mr. Rathee publicly criticised the Election Commission and alleged that there was "zero transparency and zero accountability" in relation to the SIR exercise," Rao stated in the letter, adding that this was a “political protest.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In his letter, Rao said that Rathee had participated in the protest alongside actor Prakash Raj and others and addressed the gathering. "During the programme, Mr. Rathee publicly criticised the Election Commission and alleged that there was "zero transparency and zero accountability" in relation to the SIR exercise," Rao stated in the letter, adding that this was a “political protest.” {{/usCountry}}

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He further said that Rathee “is understood to presently hold German citizenship and to be a German national”, adding that his participation in a protest over India's electoral process “raises serious questions requiring verification by the competent authorities.” Rao said he did not seek to question Indian citizens' right to peaceful protest.

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“The limited and specific issue requiring examination is whether a foreign national, while present in India on the basis of a particular visa, immigration permission or other status, is legally entitled to participate in, address or otherwise associate himself with an organised political protest concerning the functioning of India's constitutional and statutory institutions,” the former IPS officer added.

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He said that in this context, it would be “necessary” to determine “the precise immigration status under which Mr. Rathee entered and is presently staying in India, the passport used by him for his entry into India, the category of visa or other permission granted to him, the declared purpose of his visit, the period of his authorised stay and the conditions attached to such permission.”

He further sought to know whether the YouTuber “holds an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) Card or any other status that may confer specific rights or impose specific restrictions upon his activities in India.”

Rao also requested the Union home ministry to look into whether Rathee had “previously participated in similar political activities, demonstrations, public meetings or other politically sensitive programmes in India during earlier visits”, and if these were consistent with the conditions “governing his presence in India.”

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“If any violation of the Foreigners Act, 1946, applicable immigration regulations, visa conditions, OCI regulations or any other applicable law is found upon such verification, appropriate action may kindly be taken against him strictly in accordance with law,” Rao stated.