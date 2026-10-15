‘Dictatorship’ vs ‘Aasteen ka Saanp’: Mixed political reactions on Imran Khan being asked to leave India

A notice by the Mumbai office of the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) directing actor Imran Khan to leave India before October 28 triggered many political reactions, with some backing the move and others opposing it. While several Opposition leaders came out in Khan's support, some BJP leaders backed the Mumbai Police move.

Actor Imran Khan told to leave India by October 28. (Unfiltered with Samdish)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The notice came days after Khan was briefly detained for participating in a protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Opposition parties in Maharashtra criticised the ‘leave India’ notice. Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders accused the government of being “dictatorial” and curbing dissent while the BJP defended the action, saying foreign nationals should not participate in India’s political protests.

Deep Dive Why was Imran Khan ordered to leave India? The Mumbai FRRO notice alleges that Khan contravened the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, after he took part in a protest at August Kranti Maidan. The notice directs him to leave India by October 28. Can an OCI cardholder participate in political protests in India? The articles report conflicting views: officials and BJP leaders said foreign nationals should not take part in political protests, while Khan’s legal team argued that no provision specifically bars OCI cardholders from protesting. The Immigration and Foreigners Act and Order do not explicitly prohibit foreign nationals from protests or political activity. Will Imran Khan challenge the notice to leave India? Yes. His lawyer said Khan plans to challenge the notice in the Bombay High Court, arguing that OCI rules do not prohibit participation in a protest.

The notice directs the 43-year-old ‘US national’ to depart from the country, alleging that he has contravened provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.

‘Freedom being snatched away’

Congress leader Nana Patole described the action as an example of dictatorial rule, alleging that people who speak against the government are increasingly being branded as traitors. “Not just actor Imran Khan, but anyone in the country who speaks against the government is labelled as a traitor by people sitting in the government,” Patole told PTI.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The former Maharashtra Congress president also alleged that people’s freedom was being curtailed and questioned the removal of voters’ names during the SIR exercise. “People’s freedom is being snatched away,” he said, adding that citizens should be able to express their views and participate in protests without facing restrictions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The former Maharashtra Congress president also alleged that people’s freedom was being curtailed and questioned the removal of voters’ names during the SIR exercise. “People’s freedom is being snatched away,” he said, adding that citizens should be able to express their views and participate in protests without facing restrictions. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

"Nowadays, in order to hold a protest also, you need to pay money. If you want to express your opinion, you must pay. This is a dictatorship. If you do not have the right to voice your opinion in independent India, then the Narendra Modi government is running a dictatorship," the former MP said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut also criticised the action, alleging that the government was apprehensive about protests against the SIR exercise.

“The government is scared if Imran Khan is asked to leave the country for participating against the SIR protest in favour of the youth,” Raut told reporters.

He pointed out that several Bollywood personalities held foreign citizenship and questioned the government’s approach towards foreign nationals living in India. Raut also referred to former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who has been living in India since fleeing Bangladesh amid mass protests in August 2024, and asked why the government had not asked her to leave.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule also came out in support of Khan, arguing that people should have the right to participate in protests.

“Everyone has the right to protest. Now, someone will say that he (Khan) has a foreign passport. Many of my friends live abroad. They also protest,” Sule said.

Questioning the action against the actor, the Baramati MP asked what offence Khan had committed by participating in the demonstration. She also contrasted the action against him with the continued presence of politicians facing serious criminal allegations in public office.

The Congress, NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) are part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the opposition alliance in Maharashtra.

BJP backs action against actor

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The BJP defended the police action, saying that foreign nationals should not participate in protests concerning India’s domestic political affairs.

BJP MLC Parinay Fuke welcomed the notice and alleged that people arriving from other countries to participate in demonstrations over the SIR exercise were attempting to create unrest.

“Imran Khan is a US citizen. Coming to this country and agitating and speaking of name deletion in SIR — such people are ‘aasteen ka saanp’,” Fuke told ANI, using a Hindi expression meaning “a snake in one’s sleeve”.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He said the Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police knew how to deal with such individuals and called for action against foreign nationals from the US, Pakistan and Bangladesh who, he alleged, were participating in such protests.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had earlier sought action against Khan following his participation in the protest. Somaiya alleged that foreign nationals involved in such demonstrations were attempting to create discord and thanked Union home minister Amit Shah and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis for the action.

"Imran Khan is an American citizen; what is he doing in India? His very purpose in coming here is to spread discord. For the past few weeks, certain individuals—who receive funding from Pakistan and the United States—have been engaging in such activities," he told ANI.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

BJP leader Jafar Islam also backed the move, saying that if Khan was a foreign national, he did not have the right to participate in political protests. He added that the law was taking its course and should be allowed to operate. “I was unaware that he was a foreign national. If he is, he does not have the right to protest,” Islam told ANI.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Maharashtra minister of state Yogesh Kadam defended the police action, saying foreign nationals must abide by the conditions of their visas. “When you enter a country, a visa is usually issued, and certain conditions are stated within it. You cannot violate those conditions. If any violation occurs, the relevant act applies, and a notice is issued accordingly,” Kadam told reporters in Mumbai.

He said he was not aware of the exact contents of the notice but maintained that the law could not be overlooked simply because the person concerned was an actor. Kadam added that the government would take appropriate action if further complaints or issues came to light.

What happened at the protest?

Khan, 43, who has acted in several Bollywood films and is the nephew of actor Aamir Khan, participated in the October 10 demonstration at August Kranti Maidan, where protesters demanded CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over concerns surrounding the SIR of electoral rolls.

Police briefly detained the actor during the protest. Following his detention, Khan shared a photograph apparently taken inside a police vehicle, captioned: “Apparently I’m going for a drive.”

Speaking to the media, Khan said he had attended the demonstration as a resident of Mumbai and was not there to put forward any specific demands.

“I don't have demands. I am here as a citizen, as a person who lives in this city. I am here to see why freedom of movement is being restricted. Why are people's voices being suppressed? That is why I am here,” he said.