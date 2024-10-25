Digital arrest scam: How a fake cop convinces victims to transfer funds to 'clear' their name

Digital arrest scams have recently gained notoriety in India. In one type of fraud, cyber thugs claim that the victim's phone number is being misused. The thugs place multiple phone calls posing as officials of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). They also pose as police officers and coerce the victim to register a complaint regarding the misuse of their mobile numbers. They then demand that victims transfer funds from their bank accounts and promise to return the money once their innocence is established.

This scheme includes multiple calls from fake police officers who insist that victims must register a complaint (X/Vijay Patel)