Digital Bharat Nidhi: First set of rules under Telecom Act notified

The Department of Telecommunications on Saturday,notified and brought into effect the first set of rules under the Telecommunication Act, 2023, prescribing the functioning of the Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN),which replaces the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF). The USOF was established to provide telecom services in remote and rural areas at affordable and reasonable prices through a universal access levy. (Representational image)

The DBN was established through the Telecommunications Act, 2023, which was passed by Parliament and received the President’s assent in December. The USOF was established to provide telecom services in remote and rural areas at affordable and reasonable prices through a universal access levy, that is, a percentage of revenue earned by the operators under various licences.

The draft rules were released for a 30-day public consultation on July 4 and the notified rules are almost identical to the draft rules with minor changes in languages. Section 24 to 26 of the Act, which renamed the USOF as DBN, and defined how its funding would work, came into effect on June 26.

The new rules replace rules 523 to 527 of the Indian Telegraph Rules, 1951, which prescribed how the USOF would operate. However, the new rules will not override the existing arrangement until their date of expiry. USOF was given statutory status in December 2003 through amendments to the Indian Telegraph Act (which has now been replaced by the Telecom Act, 2023).

Under section 25, payments received for DBN will first be credited to the Consolidated Fund of India. They will then be credited to the DBN by the central government (on approval from Parliament through a law) exclusively to either give access to telecommunication services in underserved rural, remote and urban areas; to support pilot projects and consultancy assistance to serve underserved areas; to support research and development in telecommunications; or to support introduction of new telecom services, technologies and products.

Under the new rules, the central government will appoint an “administrator” of the DBN through a gazette notification. This person will select “DBN implementers” (any person with whom the administrator enters into an agreement) either through “bidding” or by inviting applications.

To give access to telecom services in underserved rural, remote and urban areas, implementers will be selected through bidding. For research and development of new telecom technologies, products or services, implementers will be selected through a call for proposal or expression of interest that will lay down technical parameters. However, the rules allow for the administrator to nominate an implementer under “special circumstances” with the approval of the central government.

The rules mandate the implementer who receives funding from the DBN to offer services to underserved areas in “an open and non-discriminatory” manner, and to comply with the instructions issued by the DBN administrator.

Rule 4(3) allows the DBN administrator to determine the “modalities for funding provided from the DBN for schemes and projects” on a case-to-case basis. These modalities could include full funding, partial funding, co-funding, market risk mitigation and risk capital.

The DBN administrator has the power to formulate the procedure for bidding and inviting applications, including the eligibility and evaluation criteria. This administrator can disburse funds from DBN to DBN implementers, and can specify the terms and conditions related to the assets created through funds from the DBN.

The DBN administrator must create a digital portal to enable DBN implementers and other stakeholders to provide services, report and monitor schemes and projects.

The DBN administrator, much like the USOF administrator, has the power to monitor, evaluate or verify the work done by them. The DBN administrator will also specify the procedures and records that the DBN implementer will have to follow and maintain.

The DBN administrator can also engage consultants and the like to plan, formulate, review, verify, monitor, finance, evaluate and assess the impact of schemes and projects.