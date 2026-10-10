'Dilli Haat becomes Jantar Mantar': AISA's Neha Bora announces new stir location as cops maintain tight grip in New Delhi

All India Students’ Association (AISA) national president Neha Bora on Friday announced that the venue for the planned protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls had been shifted from Jantar Mantar to Dilli Haat in an X post, as police maintained a tight security presence in New Delhi.

All India Students' Association (AISA) national president Neha Bora addresses a press conference at the AIKS office, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

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“Dilli Haat becomes Jantar Mantar today! See you there!” Bora wrote in a post on X, urging supporters to join the demonstration amid a police crackdown on protest organisers.

Amid tight security in the capital, Neha Bora, activist Yogendra Yadav and were seen leading the protest near the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, as police continued to restrict demonstrations over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. In a separate post on X, Yogendra Yadav said protesters are marching from Dilli Haat towards Jantar Mantar to continue their demonstration. “Cancel the SIR. CEC, resign” he wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} Neha Bora also went live on Instagram for a short duration. She was seen marching with Ex JNUSU president Dhananjay and JNUSU Joint Secretary Danish Ali before the livestream was cut off abruptly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Neha Bora also went live on Instagram for a short duration. She was seen marching with Ex JNUSU president Dhananjay and JNUSU Joint Secretary Danish Ali before the livestream was cut off abruptly. {{/usCountry}}

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The announcement comes after Delhi Police denied permission for the planned October 10 protest at Jantar Mantar, citing the short notice given by organisers, security concerns and alleged violations of conditions imposed during previous demonstrations. The police also defended the restrictions imposed in New Delhi, saying they were necessary to prevent overcrowding and ensure the safety of protesters, residents and commuters.

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The protest has been called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in collaboration with student organisations, including AISA, the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), the All India Students’ Federation (AISF) and the Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP), the student wing of the Aam Aadmi Party. The groups have demanded Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the SIR of electoral rolls.

Security has been tightened across the capital, with large numbers of police and paramilitary personnel deployed at key locations, barricades erected and restrictions imposed on movement in parts of New Delhi. Authorities have warned that legal action could be taken against those violating prohibitory orders.

The protest follows a series of demonstrations against Kumar and the electoral roll revision exercise over the past week. Several protesters, including Bora, were detained during earlier attempts to march towards Jantar Mantar.

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CJP and the participating student organisations have maintained that the agitation will continue despite restrictions, arguing that the protest is aimed at demanding accountability from the Election Commission and reforms to the electoral roll system.