Director General of Indian Coast Guard Rakesh Pal dies after heart attack

Director General of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), Rakesh Pal, passed away in Chennai on Sunday following a cardiac arrest, according to officials. Director General of Indian Coast Guard Rakesh Pal.

Pal, who was to attend an ICG event along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital (RGGH) earlier in the day after he complained of uneasiness, officials said.

“Deeply saddened at the untimely demise of Shri Rakesh Pal, DG, Indian Coast Guard in Chennai today,” Rajnath Singh posted on X.

“He was an able and committed officer under whose leadership ICG was making big strides in strengthening India’s maritime security. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family,” he added.

Visuals shared by news agency PTI showed Singh arriving at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai to pay his last respects to Rakesh Pal, whose career spanned over three decades of distinguished service.

Rakesh Pal, an alumnus of the Indian Naval Academy, joined the Indian Coast Guard in January 1989. Over the course of his 34-year career, he rose to become the 25th Director General of the ICG, a position he held since July 2023.

Known for his expertise in Gunnery and Weapons Systems, Pal was the first officer from the ICG to specialise as a gunner, a distinction that set the tone for his storied career.

Throughout his tenure, he held several key appointments both afloat and ashore. His leadership roles included commanding the Coast Guard Region (North West) in Gandhinagar, and serving as Deputy Director General (Policy & Plans) and Additional Director General at the ICG headquarters in New Delhi.

Pal's extensive sea experience saw him command all classes of ICG ships, including ICGS Samarth, ICGS Vijit, and ICGS Sucheta Kriplani, among others.

Under his apex supervision, the Coast Guard carried out many major operations and exercises that included the seizure of drugs and narcotic substances and gold worth crores of rupees.

In recognition of his exceptional service, Rakesh Pal was awarded the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), President Tatrakshak Medal (PTM), and Tatrakshak Medal (TM).

He is survived by his wife, Dipa Pal, and their two daughters, Snehal and Tarushi.