‘Disclose whereabouts’: Supreme Court tells Param Bir Singh

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, declared a proclaimed offender, to disclose his whereabouts. Singh had moved the top court seeking protection against arrest.

The court told his lawyer that Singh's petition will be heard "only after he tells which part of the country or the world he is in".

The top court posted the matter for further hearing on November 22.

A magistrate's court in Mumbai had on Wednesday declared Singh a "proclaimed offender" in an extortion case registered against him and some other police officers in the city.

This is the first instance of a Mumbai Police commissioner being declared a proclaimed offender. Singh, 59, was the city's 43rd police commissioner.

Watch: Param Bir Singh declared 'proclaimed offender', what it means

Currently posted as Director General of Home Guards, Singh last attended his office in May, after which he went on leave. The state police had told the Bombay high court in October that his whereabouts were not known.

The crime branch of Mumbai Police, which is probing the extortion case, had sought the proclamation against him, saying that the IPS officer could not be traced even after the issuance of a non-bailable warrant.

Additional chief metropolitan magistrate Sudhir Bhajipale also directed Singh to appear before court in 30 days in connection with the case. If he fails to appear, police can initiate the process for attachment of his properties under section 83 of Code of Criminal Procedure.

The extortion case against Singh is based on a complaint filed by a real estate developer and hotelier, who claimed the incidents happened between January 2020 and March 2021. Singh is facing an extortion case in Thane too.

The IPS officer was shunted out from the post of Mumbai police commissioner in March 2021 after the arrest of now dismissed policeman Sachin Waze after an SUV with explosives was found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's south Mumbai residence 'Antilia' and the subsequent death of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran.

Singh was then appointed as Director General, Home Guards, following which he accused then Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh of corruption, a charge the latter denied.

Deshmukh later stepped down as minister and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case against him based on Singh's allegations. Param Bir Singh was last seen in public on April 7, when he appeared before the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Mumbai to record statement in the Antilia bomb scare case.