Discussing S-400 deal with US, says India

India said on Thursday it is in talks with the US regarding its deal with Russia for the S-400 air defence system, which faces the threat of possible sanctions under an American law.

“This has been [part of] the discussion between our two countries for some time. It was raised and we have discussed it and explained our perspective. And discussions on this are ongoing,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told a regular news briefing.

He was replying to a question on US secretary of state Wendy Sherman’s criticism of India’s deal with Russia on Wednesday.

Sherman, who is on a three-day visit to India, told journalists that any decision on possible sanctions on the S-400 deal will be made by President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The S-400 deal figured in Sherman’s talks with foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

“We’ve been quite public about any country that decides to use the S-400. We think that is dangerous and not in anybody’s security interest,” Sherman had said. “That said, we have a strong partnership with India. We want to be very thoughtful about the ways ahead, and discussions between our countries try to solve problems and I hope we will be able to in this instance as well,” she added.