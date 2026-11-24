Chennai, Tamil Nadu's main opposition DMK has urged Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to grant prior approval under anti-graft law to enquire and probe Minister

DMK approaches Guv seeking prior nod over alleged bribe offer to TVK minister more less

A Rajmohan in connection with an alleged bribe offer made to him.

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In a memorandum, DMK leader I Paranthamen said that during the Tamil Nadu Day celebrations on November 1, School Education Minister Rajmohan publicly stated that a person had offered him ₹5 crore to make someone the President of the 'Tamil Nadu Eyal Isai Nataka Mandram'.

Rajmohan, also in charge of the Tamil Development and Information departments, further stated that the offer was conveyed to him through A Layola Mani, Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation, and that he had also communicated his response through the same intermediary.

He specifically stated that only Mani knew about the alleged offer and that he had not disclosed the matter to anyone else until then. However, he deliberately refrained from disclosing the identity of the person who allegedly made the offer.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the post of President of the Tamil Nadu Eyal Isai Nataka Mandram was given to another person by December 5, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the post of President of the Tamil Nadu Eyal Isai Nataka Mandram was given to another person by December 5, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

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Paranthamen, a former MLA and DMK's legal wing joint secretary, said he submitted a written complaint dated November 2, 2026 to the Director, Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Chennai, requesting registration of an FIR and appropriate investigation.

"However, to the best of my knowledge, no FIR has been registered, and no action taken on the complaint has been communicated to me," he said in the representation dated November 23, which was shared by the party in a statement here.

He said he has also prepared a complaint under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, to approach the Special Court for Prevention of Corruption Act Cases, Chennai for legal action.

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"...having regard to the fact that the person against whom the allegations have been made is a sitting Minister in the Government of Tamil Nadu, the requirement of prior approval under Section 17A of the PC Act requires consideration before proceeding with an enquiry or investigation against him, to the extent the statutory provision is attracted," Paranthamen requested.

The allegations disclosed by the Minister's own public statements concern the integrity of public administration and the sanctity of public appointments.

An independent investigation into the matter is therefore necessary in the larger public interest.

According to the party, the DMK leader has separately written to Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar requesting prior approval under the Prevention of Corruption Act to enquire and probe Chairman

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TN Textbook and Educational Services Corporation Layola Mani in connection with the same allegation.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.