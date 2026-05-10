DMK elects Udhayanidhi Stalin as leader of legislature party

The youth wing secretary of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Udhayanidhi Stalin and the legislator from Chepauk-Thiruvellikeni constituency in Tamil Nadu was elected as the leader of the legislature party on Sunday. Udhayanidhi Stalin contested in the Chepauk-Thiruvellikeni assembly seat for the second consecutive time. (PTI)

The decision was taken at the DMK’s legislature party meeting led by party president MK Stalin at the Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters in Chennai, a party statement said.

DMK’s former minister KN Nehru was elected as the deputy Leader, another party veteran leader, EV Velu, who was also a minister in the MK Stalin-led cabinet was appointed as the ‘whip’, the statement said.

Also Read:Tamil Nadu election results: DMK’s Udhayanidhi Stalin leads by over 300 votes in Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni

“It is officially (TVK president) Vijay versus Udhay (in the assembly). As I have predicted, Udhay will find this role very difficult, “ said veteran journalist Radhakrishnan RK.

“Without the experience of sitting in the opposition benches like KN Nehru or EV Velu, Udhay will find it challenging to negotiate this turf. If he does well, he will earn the respect of the people,” he added

In the April 23 Assembly elections, Udhayanidhi Stalin contested in the Chepauk-Thiruvellikeni assembly seat for the second consecutive time and secured 62,992 votes. He defeated Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam candidate D Selvam by a margin of 7,140 votes.