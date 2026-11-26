The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader on Thursday reiterated the party's consistent demand for “fair delimitation”, while saying that DMK chief MK Stalin would take a final call on the proposed Bill after it is tabled in Parliament.

The DMK high command is expected to take the final decision after examining the Bill and consulting senior colleagues. (X/ @Udhaystalin) more less

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“We have made our stand very public. A fair delimitation. Let the Bill come. After that, our leader will take a call,” a senior DMK functionary told HT.

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The party's position comes amid speculations that the government could revisit the Delimitation Bill and the Constitutional Amendment Bill aimed at implementing 33 per cent reservation for women from 2029. Union Cabinet meeting has been scheduled for 1 pm on Friday and the Centre has announced a four-day sitting of Parliament from November 30 to December 3.

Also Read | Understanding the debate over delimitation and women’s quota as Centre proposes special Parliament sitting

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{{^usCountry}} The senior DMK leader, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the party would wait for details of the proposed legislation before deciding on its stance. The party high command is expected to take the final decision after examining the Bill and consulting senior colleagues. Stalin's earlier stand on issue {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The senior DMK leader, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the party would wait for details of the proposed legislation before deciding on its stance. The party high command is expected to take the final decision after examining the Bill and consulting senior colleagues. Stalin's earlier stand on issue {{/usCountry}}

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When the legislation regarding delimitation was first tabled in April, 2026, Stalin, who was then the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, had called its draft a “calculated deception” by the Centre. “Their words say one thing, their actions reveal another. The bill they have introduced is nothing but a calculated deception. We reject it outright. It cannot be trusted. It will not be accepted,” Stalin had said.

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Speaking at an election campaign ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls in Namakkal, Stalin had protested the Union government's proposed delimitation exercise by burning a copy of the bill and hoisting a black flag at the residence of a party functionary where he was staying then. He raised slogans against the bill as part of the DMK's state-wide agitation on the bill and urged that the Bill not be rushed through in “haste”, calling for its full withdrawal.

However, the Constitution 131st Amendment Bill, 2026- which linked the delimitation and Lok Sabha seat expansion by implementing 33 per cent reservation for women, was defeated in the Lok Sabha on April 17 after it failed to reach the required two-thirds majority.