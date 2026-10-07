DMK slams INDIA bloc ally Rahul Gandhi over 'silence' on Tamil Nadu voter deletions: 'Duplicitous'

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has launched a scathing attack on INDIA bloc ally, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, questioning his "silence" over the alleged deletion of voters from Tamil Nadu's electoral rolls.

New Delhi, Oct 06 (ANI): Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other INDIA bloc MPs at New Police Line, Kingsway Camp after being detained by Delhi Police during a protest at Akashvani Bhavan against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Video Grab)

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In a strongly worded post on X on October 6, DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai questioned Gandhi's stance on the deletions carried out during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in Tamil Nadu.

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Annadurai accuses Congress leader of 'inconsistent positions'

Annadurai accused the Congress MP of "adopting inconsistent positions" on the electoral roll revision exercise and questioned why developments in Tamil Nadu had not received the same attention as the broader campaign against the Election Commission.

His remarks came after INDIA bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, marched from Parliament to the Election Commission office in Delhi on Tuesday, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the SIR exercise.

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The DMK has alleged that millions of voters were removed from Tamil Nadu's electoral rolls during the Election Commission's SIR exercise.

The DMK spokesperson also sought clarification on why Gandhi had not publicly endorsed a statement attributed to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Kharge had purportedly said that state governments elected after the SIR exercise should be dissolved.

"Why is he not endorsing Kharge jis statement that all State Governments elected after SIR should be dissolved?" Annadurai asked.

He also questioned whether Gandhi had refrained from raising the issue because he was "afraid of @actorvijay" to speak about the matter in the state.

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Annadurai called Gandhi a "duplicitous man" in his X post, stating, "Once a skunk, always a skunk".

The remarks come amid a bitter fallout between the DMK and Congress. After the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, the decades-old DMK-Congress alliance collapsed, with the Congress severing ties with its longtime ally and backing actor Vijay's TVK to form the government.