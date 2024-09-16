DMK to participate in ally’s prohibition conference after Stalin-VCK meeting

Representatives of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will participate in a conference of ally Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) on prohibition on prohibition on October 2 in Kallakurichi, where one of the worst hooch tragedies in Tamil Nadu in June claimed 66 lives. Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin. (X)

The participation of DMK’s organising secretary R S Bharathi and member of Parliament TKS Elangovan was confirmed after a meeting between chief minister M K Stalin with VCK leaders.

“It was a media hype. There is no problem between the DMK and VCK,” VCK chief and member of Parliament Thol Thirumavalan said outside the DMK office after the meeting. “It is going smoothly that is why as soon as we met the chief minister told us that they believe in our conference and so he will send DMK representatives for it.”

VCK earlier set off talks of realignment after it invited Opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and actor Vijay’s fledgling Tamizha Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) for the conference

VCK maintained invites for the conference must not be linked to electoral politics. Invitations to AIADMK and TVK were seen as VCK’s message to the DMK.

Thirumavalan said the DMK is sending its leaders and that they do not know about the AIADMK’s stand. He insisted the conference on prohibition is not linked to the 2026 assembly elections but their way of giving voice to women who have lost their fathers, husbands, and sons to alcohol addiction. “This is not the problem of a single party or an alliance. This is a people’s problem.” Thirumavalan appealed to the Union government to formulate a national policy on liquor and drugs.

The VCK said it will not invite the BJP and its ally Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), continuing with the policy of staying away from parties it believes incite caste and communal passions.

PMK has been consistent in its demand for total prohibition and the shutting down of the government-owned Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC), which has a monopoly over wholesale and retail liquor.

The DMK last week said Stalin did not want TASMAC to continue and that they would shut it down in a phased manner.