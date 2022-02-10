‘Do not want to make choice between our studies and faith’

Udupi: At least eight girls from the Government Pre-University College in Udupi have become the face of the protest against a ban on the hijab, fighting for the right to wear the headscarf after they were denied entry into their classrooms. What started off as a solitary struggle has spread across states. Aliya Assadi, AH Almaas and Shifa, three of the eight girls who were among the first to start the protest, spoke to Sharan Poovanna about the issue. Edited excerpts:

When was the first time you asked to be allowed to wear the hijab?

Aaliya: Most colleges in Udupi allow the hijab. For the past one-and-a-half month, we have been sitting here protesting. But we have been asking for permission since March last year. In December, they said they will not allow us to wear the hijab. Local MLA (Raghupathi Bhat) came and threatened us openly. He (Bhat) said that if you assert your religious rights, then we will do it too. Isn’t he our MLA too? Lecturers used to discriminate against us, give us lower grades, and pull off our scarves. Some of our seniors were injured because we used to tie up the hijab using safety pins. They (college authorities) could have solved it but they are using this issue like a weapon against us. We feel unsafe to go anywhere.

Some of the other Muslim girls have decided to attend classes. What do you have to say about that?

Aaliya: We feel really sad. Let them not wear it because they also have a right. Looking at the situation, I really feel like crying and I wonder why it is happening like this. They are blaming eight of us because we started this. It (the issue) would not have dragged this far and to this extent if they would have allowed us to wear the hijab. We knocked on every door, went to everybody, from the deputy commissioner to deputy director of the Government Pre-University College and even the human rights commission; we begged before all of them. The Constitution gives us the right and we live in a secular country. And being in a secular country, I don’t want to choose between my studies and my faith. I trust the judiciary.

How positive are you about the high court verdict going in your favour?

Almaas: In case the verdict doesn’t come in our favour, we will be taking other legal actions. We don’t want to really compromise on our basic rights. Today, if we compromise, what will be left of our India. The same India which is used as an example by other countries. We live in a secular, democratic country and follow all the rules and regulations. Don’t we have the right to follow our religion? We give the examples of other countries. Will we say to them that our India did not give us the right to wear hijab and follow our religion? It is too shameful.

Have your classmates and friends supported you?

Aaliya: No. And we did not expect this from them either. We do not have any problem with a saffron shawl or anything and we won’t oppose it if it is a part of their religion. If it is important for them, they have to follow their religions. Since I was 3-4 years old, I have been wearing a hijab but I have never seen any of them wearing it (saffron shawls) when they come out of their homes. Now, they are wearing it just to oppose us and it’s as if they are doing this just to compete with us. They are trying to wear the saffron shawl and they’re trying to take our hijab out of our heads. We can’t be expected to compromise on it just because they are saying it. It is totally unfair.

Where did you go to school before this and was the hijab allowed there?

Almaas: Before joining here, I went to a private international school in Bengaluru. And I used to wear the hijab in classroom. I have been wearing a hijab from nursery till Class 10. I have never taken my hijab off. And now when I am in Class 11, I am being asked to remove my hijab. I used to see my seniors wear the hijab in front of me. Imagine how I feel that they were allowed to wear it and I am being stopped from doing so.

What would you like to become in your life?

Aaliya: A wildlife photographer.

Shifa: A cardio technician

Almaas: A pilot.