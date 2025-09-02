‘Do you know Kannada?’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah asks President Murmu; she replies

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said she would make efforts to learn Kannada, while emphasising the importance of preserving India’s diverse languages, cultures, and traditions. President Droupadi Murmu receives a warm welcome from Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on her arrival in Mysuru on Monday. (X-@rashtrapatibhvn )

“I would like to tell the honourable chief minister that although Kannada is not my mother tongue, I deeply cherish all the languages, cultures, and traditions of my country. I hold great respect and regard for each of them,” Murmu said while addressing the Diamond Jubilee celebration of the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) in Mysuru.

Her remarks came in response to chief minister Siddaramaiah, who had spoken in Kannada and asked dignitaries on the dais if they understood the language, news agency PTI reported.

Murmu called on everyone to actively preserve their languages, traditions, and cultural heritage.

“I wish that everyone continues to keep their language alive, preserves their traditions and culture, and moves forward in that direction. I extend my best wishes for this. And I will certainly make an effort to learn Kannada, little by little,” she added with a smile.

President Murmu landed at Mysuru airport earlier in the day, where she was welcomed by Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and chief minister Siddaramaiah.

The Diamond Jubilee also saw the presence of prominent leaders, including Union minister Anupriya Patel, Karnataka health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, and BJP MP Yaduveer Wadiyar.

Opening his address in Kannada, chief minister Siddaramaiah looked at the President with a smile and asked, “Do you know Kannada?”

The exchange comes months after Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah emphasized that “everyone living in this state should learn to speak Kannada,” adding, “We are all Kannadigas. People speaking different languages have settled here, and everyone living in this state should learn Kannada,” as reported by NDTV.

His remarks had triggered protests from opposition parties and leaders. During his previous tenure as well, Siddaramaiah had advocated for the broader use of the Kannada language.