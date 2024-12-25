Doctors being trained to tackle health issues due to excessive microplastic use

New Delhi: The Union government has started training clinical researchers and other experts in identifying and managing health conditions arising out of excessive use of microplastics. Microplastics are tiny plastic particles, less than 5mm in size, formed from the breakdown of larger plastics or produced for industrial use. (HT PHOTO)(HT Print)

The project, SPARC (Scheme for Promotion of Academic and Research Center), under the ministry of education, is undertaking training and capacity building sessions for clinical researchers from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), environmentalists, and pharmacists. These sessions aim to equip healthcare professionals with the skills to identify microplastics and address microplastic-related health issues using innovative methodologies.

Multiple studies in the past have found microplastics in human bodies, from blood, sperm, and placenta to breast milk, leaving researchers worried about the potential health impacts on developing fetuses.

Dr Thava Palanisami, one of the training experts for the project from the University of Newcastle, Australia, said, “The bigger question is where it (microplastics in the body) comes from. Is it coming from diet or inhalation? And what will its impact be for the person or the next generations? This project is to answer those questions and initiate that kind of research.” He added, “there are not enough researchers in India, for a country which has a huge amount of human population that is exposed to plastic pollution, hence the need for such a project in India is very crucial.”

They can enter the human body through food, water, and air, potentially causing inflammation, disrupting hormones, and affecting organs, though long-term health impacts are still being studied.

India does not have a policy on microplastics yet, but there are some steps being taken to reduce plastic pollution.

Project SPARC is run by JSS University Mysore under the aegis of the Government of India, and as part of an effoty to establish a plastic and human health research department, brought together experts and academics from various institutes, including AIIMS Jodhpur and AIIMS Delhi, to educate researchers on the impact of plastics on human health. The aim is to build a multidisciplinary team that has environmentalists, clinical researchers from AIIMS and other hospitals, and researchers from pharmaceutical fields to look into the issue.

Palanisami added: “The aim is to help them identify microplastics and the type of microplastic in a body, then to distinguish how much is the load of the microplastic through analysis of blood, urine, and other samples. This will help doctors to identify the presence of chemicals coming into the body through the plastic and then it will help doctors to determine the detoxification process , and devise the treatment strategy.”

Another expert involved in the project, Dr K Gowthamarjan, said that the project has around 200 participants from the research community and the aim is to take the number up to 1000 by next year.