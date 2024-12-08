Over 400 chemicals in plastic products linked to breast cancer: Study

More than 400 chemicals connected to breast cancer are used in everyday plastic products, and could be a driver of increasingly elevated cancer rates in young women, new research finds. Many toxic chemicals like PFAS, phthalates, parabens, and aromatic amines are added to food packaging, personal care products, and single-use plastics, making exposures a commonplace. Also read | Breast cancer: 4 early signs that women in their 20s, 30s and 40s shouldn’t miss The study’s authors note that women are twice as likely as men to be diagnosed with cancer before age 50.

Though the study's findings, published by The American Chemical Society, highlight 'widespread and frustrating' under-regulation of plastic, the researchers say they also strongly suggest regulatory solutions. Plastic is a notoriously toxic material that can contain any of over 16,000 chemicals, many of which are known to be hazardous to human health or the environment, and many others that have no public toxicological profile, they said.

The study's findings

The study follows recent Silent Spring research that identified more than 900 chemicals in commercial use that are linked to breast cancer. The team crosschecked that group with a database of plastic chemicals, and found 414 matches.

The study’s authors note that women are twice as likely as men to be diagnosed with cancer before age 50 – breast cancer is a major driver of high rates – and the exposures to plastic chemicals are probably a significant piece of the puzzle.

More details

The chemicals identified either cause mammary tumours in animal studies, affect hormone synthesis, are genotoxic or present some combination of each pathway to breast cancer. Despite the known risks, plastic in general remains a little-regulated substance, largely because of the petrochemical and plastic industry’s lobbying power.

On an individual level, women can take some steps to protect themselves, researchers said. Diet is a major exposure route so avoiding plastic in kitchenware and food packaging could significantly reduce exposure.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.