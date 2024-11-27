Breast cancer: 4 early signs that women in their 20s, 30s and 40s shouldn’t miss

Breast cancer is commonly seen not only in women over 50 but in 20, 30s and 40s too. This type of cancer starts in the breast cells that grow abnormally more than usual and further leads to the formation of tumours that can be cancerous and impact one’s quality of life. Breast cancer: 4 early signs that women in their 20s, 30s shouldn’t miss (Photo by Pixabay)

This is why it becomes essential to detect breast cancer at its early stage. However, young women should be aware of the signs and symptoms of this cancer to initiate timely treatment.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Mrunal Parab, surgical oncologist at TGH Onco Life Cancer Center in Talegaon, asserted that young women should pay attention to the following warning signs of breast cancer -

1. Worrisome changes in breast size or shape:

A majority of women aged 20-45 may experience changes in breast size, shape, or symmetry that should be examined by a doctor. Their breasts can swell, shrink, or be asymmetrical. So, stay vigilant and consult the doctor without any delay.

It is important to nip breast cancer in its bud as early detection can significantly improve the chances of a patient’s recovery.(Pexels)

2. Breast lump:

A big or small lump or thickened area in the breast or underarm may indicate breast cancer. It is necessary to do regular breast self-examination to report the lump to the doctor.

3. Breast and nipple changes:

Redness, dimpling, puckering of the breast, or inverted nipples are some of the signs of breast cancer that shouldn’t be ignored. Moreover, there can be bloody discharge from the nipple, which is also a warning sign of breast cancer.

Watch out for early signs of breast cancer (istockphoto)

4. Breast pain and tenderness:

Are you having constant breast pain and tenderness that is not related to menstruation? Then, seek an expert opinion. It could be breast cancer. Women should take charge of their breast health.

Dr Mrunal Parab concluded, “Women should do regular breast self-examination and mammograms as suggested by the doctor after experiencing these signs and symptoms to catch the cancer early. Timely diagnosis and treatment are key to the successful outcome of breast cancer. Remember, prompt intervention will be life-saving for patients.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.