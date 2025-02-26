Donald Trump’s $5 million 'gold card' visa: What it does mean for Indian nationals?

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced his plans to offer a “gold card” visa with a path to citizenship for $5 million, replacing a 35-year-old EB-5 visa for investors. The move has raised concerns among Indian nationals awaiting US green cards. US President Donald Trump during an executive order signing in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, (Bloomberg)

What is 'gold card' visa? How is it different from green card?

Commerce secretary Howard Lutnick said the “Trump Gold Card” would replace EB-5 visas in two weeks. EB-5s were created by Congress in 1990 to generate foreign investment and are available to people who spend about $1 million on a company that employs at least 10 people.

Lutnick said the gold card — actually a green card, or permanent legal residency — would raise the price of admission for investors and do away with fraud and “nonsense” that he said characterise the EB-5 programme. Like other green cards, it would include a path to citizenship.

Donald Trump made no mention of the requirements for job creation. And, while the number of EB-5 visas is capped, Donald Trump mused that the federal government could sell 10 million “gold cards” to reduce the deficit. He said it “could be great, maybe it will be fantastic".

Key differences:

# EB-5 visa (current):

Investment required: $800,000 – $1.05 million $5 million.

$800,000 – $1.05 million $5 million. Job creation requirement: Must create 10 US jobs

Must create 10 US jobs Path to citizenship: 5-7 years

5-7 years Backlog for Indians: High backlog (many waiting 7-10+ years)



# Trump’s gold card visa (proposed)

Investment required: $5 million

$5 million Job creation requirement: No job creation requirement

No job creation requirement Path to citizenship: Immediate pathway

Immediate pathway Backlog for Indians: No backlog (direct purchase)

How will gold card impact Indians waiting for green cards?

For India’s richest, Trump’s gold card visa could be a game-changer—offering a much faster and simpler route to US residency compared to the EB-5 investor visa or the long-winded H-1B to green card process.

But here's a catch—it comes at a hefty $5 million price tag, far higher than the current EB-5 visa’s $800K requirement. That means only India’s super-rich can afford this shortcut to American residency.

Is Trump's gold card going to replace the EB-5 investor visa programme?

Yes, if Trump’s gold card visa goes into effect, it will replace the EB-5 investor visa programme.

Can Indians currently on H-1B or EB-2/EB-3 visas apply for gold card?

Yes, Indians on H-1B or EB-2/EB-3 visas can apply for Donald Trump’s proposed gold card visa—as long as they can afford the $5 million investment. This new visa, pitched as a replacement for the EB-5 investor programme, offers a shortcut to US citizenship without the usual hassle of job creation or business setup.

What are the alternative US immigration options for Indians?

Since the gold card visa may not be accessible to most Indians, here are some alternative options:

A. EB-5 visa (if available before gold card replaces it)

Investment: $800,000 (in targeted employment areas).

Pros: Green card in 3-5 years (faster than EB-2/EB-3).

Cons: Requires job creation, longer wait if demand rises.

B. O-1 visa (for highly skilled individuals)

For professionals with exceptional abilities (tech, research, arts, business).

Can lead to EB-1 green card (which has no backlog for Indians).

C. L-1 visa (for business owners and executives)

D. H-1B to EB-2/EB-3 (current skilled worker route)

For Indian tech workers in the US on an H-1B visa.

Biggest drawback: Long wait times (sometimes decades).