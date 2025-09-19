‘Don’t portray one village as entire Himachal’: Kangana Ranaut's appeal to influencers, media

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut on Friday urged media outlets and social media influencers to exercise restraint while reporting on flood damages in Himachal Pradesh BJP MP Kangana Ranaut speaks to the media (ANI Video Grab)

The Mandi MP was interacting with media when she cautioned against portraying localised destruction as widespread, she said, “I request the Influencers and media to exercise restraint while reporting. If an incident happens in one village, it should not be portrayed as if the entire Himachal is affected. Improvements being made should also be highlighted,” news agency PTI reported.

Kangana Ranaut also added that the tourism industry has been severely hit. “Tourism has been affected not just in Manali but across Himachal Pradesh. Everyone associated with the hospitality industry is impacted. I also appeal to the state government to provide some relief packages and facilities. Our government has already announced packages,” she said.

‘Go back Kangana’

Ranaut’s remarks came a day after protests erupted during her visit to rain-hit areas in Manali. Slogans of “Go back Kangana, you are late” were raised by residents of the Patlikuhal area in Kullu district. Videos of locals holding black flags and shouting slogans at her carcade went viral on social media.

According to PTI, cops had to intervene after heated exchanges broke out between locals and BJP leaders accompanying Ranaut.

Earlier in the day, Ranaut visited Solang and Palchan villages, met residents, and was briefed on the extent of infrastructural losses by BJP leader Govind Singh Thakur.

Flood damage in Kullu-Manali

Heavy rains on August 25 and 26 triggered landslides and flash floods across Kullu and Manali. The Beas River’s strong currents washed away a multi-storey hotel and four shops, while large stretches of the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway and Manali-Leh Highway were also damaged.

The Right Bank Road of Manali connecting Kullu city, the bus stand, and Bindu Dhank suffered major destruction. A house was damaged in Ramshele, several homes in the 14 Mile area were inundated, and a fish farm was destroyed in Patlikuhal.