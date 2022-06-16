Don’t take 'agnipareeksha' of unemployed youth: Rahul slams Centre on Agnipath

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday renewed his attack on the Centre over the 'Agnipath' scheme for recruitment of soldiers in the armed forces.

Putting out a post on Twitter in Hindi, Gandhi said, “No rank, no pension, no direct recruitment for 2 years, no stable future after four years, no respect shown by the government for the army.”

न कोई रैंक, न कोई पेंशन



न 2 साल से कोई direct भर्ती



न 4 साल के बाद स्थिर भविष्य



न सरकार का सेना के प्रति सम्मान



देश के बेरोज़गार युवाओं की आवाज़ सुनिए, इन्हे 'अग्निपथ' पर चला कर इनके संयम की 'अग्निपरीक्षा' मत लीजिए, प्रधानमंत्री जी। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 16, 2022

Gandhi also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to listen to the voice of the country's unemployed youth and not take an 'agnipareeksha' of their patience by making them walk on Agnipath.

On Wednesday, the Congress leader had warned that the Agnipath scheme will reduce the operational effectiveness of the armed forces whose dignity and valour must not be compromised.

"When India faces threats on two fronts, the uncalled-for Agnipath scheme reduces the operational effectiveness of our armed forces. The BJP government must stop compromising the dignity, traditions, valour and discipline of our forces," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

His sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also slammed the Union government and said that no serious thinking or consultation preceded the announcement of the scheme.

Apart from Rahul and Priyanka, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have also criticised the Agnipath scheme.

The Centre's initiative has sparked violent protests by army aspirants in Bihar since Wednesday. And on Thursday, protests were also seen in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior.

Under the Agnipath scheme, people between the ages of 17.5 and 21 years, will be recruited into the service of their choice- the army, the air force or the navy for four years. They will be called 'Agniveers'

This year, around 46,000 people will be recruited into the armed forces under the scheme, according to the defence ministry.

After the four years of service is complete, 25% of the Agniveers will be retained and the remaining 75% will be permitted to return to civilian life.