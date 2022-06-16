Yogi's note to youth as Akhilesh, Mayawati raise concern over 'Agnipath' scheme

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday tweeted a note for the youth on 'Agnipath' military recruitment scheme as opposition leaders - Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati - tweeted criticism of the central government's plan for short-term recruitments. Earlier in the day, Mayawati had called the scheme "unfair" as she posted a series of tweets, calling for the government's attention. Akhilesh Yadav too raised concerns as he stressed that national security needs long-term solutions.

The former chief ministers' tweets came at a time when Bihar is witnessing huge protests over the scheme. A passenger train was set ablaze at Chhapra in Saran district as protests escalated. While veterans too have raised concern, some other parts in the country have seen demonstrations.

Hours after Yogi Adityanath's announcement on Thursday said that the youth recruited by the special scheme - 'Agniveers' - will be priortised for jobs in UP police, criticism poured from different quarters. "National security is not an alternate or unofficial issue. It requires serious and long-term solutions. The careless attitude, which is being adopted for army recruitments will be harmful for the country and the country's youth," Akhilesh Yadav tweeted.

"After keeping the recruitment pending in the army for a long time, the centre has now announced a new recruitment scheme 'Agniveer' with a short duration of four years in the army," Mayawati tweeted.

“Even though it has been called an attractive scheme, the youths of the country are dissatisfied and angry. They are openly opposing the change in army recruitment system,” she wrote in another post in Hindi.

"They believe that the government is limiting the soldiers’ tenure to four years in order to eliminate pension benefits in the army and government jobs, which is grossly unfair and deleterious to the future of rural youth and their families," she added.

However, dismissing the criticism, Adityanath tweeted on Thursday afternoon: “Young comrades, Agneepath Yojana' will give a new dimension to your life as well as give a golden foundation to the future. Don't be deceived. Our 'Agniveer', determined to serve Mother Bharati, will be the invaluable fund of the nation an @UPGovt will give preference to Agniveers in police and other services.”

Among other leaders who have opposed the scheme are Rahul Gandhi of the Congress. "When India faces threats on two fronts, the uncalled for Agnipath scheme reduces the operational effectiveness of our armed forces. The BJP govt must stop compromising the dignity, traditions, valour & discipline of our forces," he said on Wednesday.

