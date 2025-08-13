DRDO guest house manager arrested in Rajasthan for espionage, sharing secrets with Pakistan’s ISI

A contractual manager at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Guest House near the Chandan Field Firing Range in Jaisalmer was arrested on Tuesday by Rajasthan’s CID Intelligence on charges of spying for the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI. The manager, identified as Mahendra Prasad, is accused of sending confidential and strategic information about India across the border to Pakistan.(ANI)

He is scheduled to be presented before the court on Wednesday, where he will be taken on remand for further interrogation.

Inspector General of Police CID (Security), Rajasthan, Jaipur, Dr. Vishnukant, said that ahead of the upcoming state-level Independence Day celebrations, Rajasthan CID Intelligence has been actively monitoring possible anti-national and subversive activities conducted by foreign agents within the state.

During this surveillance, it was found that the contractual manager, a resident of Palyun in Almora district, Uttarakhand, was communicating with the Pakistani intelligence agency through social media.

He was allegedly providing confidential information about the movement of DRDO scientists and Indian Army officers visiting the firing range for missile and weapons testing to handlers in Pakistan.

Following these findings, the suspect was jointly interrogated by various intelligence agencies at the Central Interrogation Centre in Jaipur. His mobile phone was subjected to a technical examination, which confirmed he was sharing sensitive information related to the DRDO and Indian Army with Pakistani handlers.

A case was subsequently registered against Mahendra Prasad, son of Chaniram, aged 32, on August 12 under the Official Secrets Act, 1923. He was arrested by Rajasthan CID Intelligence on charges of espionage.

(With ANI inputs)