DRDO successfully tests SFDR technology in a bid to develop long-range missiles
- It said that the test was carried out using a booster motor to simulate an air-launch scenario. The nozzle-less booster propelled the missile to the required Mach number for Ramjet operation.
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Friday said it has successfully tested a flight demonstration based on Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) technology from the Integrated Test Range in Odisha's Chandipur. The SFDR technology will help DRDO with the technological advantage to develop long-range air-to-air missiles (AAMs).
DRDO in a statement also said that only a handful of countries have such a technology. It said that the test was carried out using a booster motor to simulate an air-launch scenario. The nozzle-less booster propelled the missile to the required Mach number for Ramjet operation.
“The performance of the missile was monitored using the data captured by Electro Optical, Radar and Telemetry instruments deployed by ITR and confirmed successful demonstration of the mission objectives. The launch was monitored by senior scientists of various DRDO labs, including Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL), Research Centre Imarat (RCI) and High Energy Materials Research Laboratory(HEMRL),” DRDO said in its statement.
According to a report by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), Ramjet powered missiles provide greater range and a higher average speed compared to missiles powered by solid propellants. The report also said that ramjet missiles use atmospheric oxygen rather than including an oxidizer as part of the solid motor. Another report on the website Popular Mechanics points out that ramjet missiles can carry a bigger warhead as they do not have to carry an oxidizer.
DRDO began developing SFDR first in 2017 and had conducted successful tests in 2018 and 2019 as well. After Friday’s successful testing, defence minister Rajnath Singh congratulated scientists of DRDO, the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the defence industry. Satheesh Reddy, DRDO’s chairperson, also applauded the team after the successful testing of the SFDR technology.
